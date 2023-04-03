Post withdrawal invoices, the Antitrust bloodletting to telephone companies

Bad practices pay off, sooner or later. L’Antitrust puts a stop to the abuses of Vodafone, Wind, Telecom and Fastweb – respectively for 400 thousand, 300 thousand, 200 thousand and 100 thousand – which thus accumulate one million euros to be paid as a fine. Under accusation are the post-withdrawal invoices issued (and not only) by the four telephone operators. In fact, the Authority for the guarantee of competition and the market has found some serious anomalies in the management of internal procedures for terminations and changes to utilities landline and mobile telephony.

In particular, the following emerged from the preliminary investigations: “Technical misalignments between the IT management systems of the internal process of each company with respect to which the operators, albeit to varying degrees, have not adopted effective control mechanisms and timely intervention”.

Specifically, the unlawful practices they have been on two fronts. The first is that of invoices which the companies continued to send to their customers after the withdrawal of the contract. The second concerns the cases of migration of telephone lines, for which “double bills” were charged charged to the user, both by the new operator and by the previous one.

