Home Business Hochdorf on the way back into positive territory
Business

Hochdorf on the way back into positive territory

by admin
Hochdorf on the way back into positive territory

Hochdorf on the way back to positive growth: In an interview, the new CEO talks about the key role played by the Thurgau site and the milk of tomorrow

Hochdorf is fighting for the turnaround. In the medium term, the company intends to relocate production from Hochdorf to Sulgen. CEO Ralph Siegl says it doesn’t make sense to schedule the move in the short term at the moment.

Hochdorf CEO Ralph Siegl says good progress is being made operationally.

Image: PD

Hochdorf has built a high-tech food processing location in Sulgen with 90 million Swiss francs. But the company is struggling with financial turmoil. CEO Ralph Siegl is working flat out to get the company back on its feet. In 2024, the operating result should turn positive again. Milk initially remains the most important raw material for Hochdorf. But one wants to become less dependent on their costs.

See also  BMW's new X2 SUV officially launched, still equipped with 2.0T engine-IT and traffic

You may also like

From Bigtrail to The Rock Trading, Italy is...

Federal Council scratches the principle of publicity with...

Fi, collection of signatures to replace Cattaneo and...

Who will benefit from rate hikes and who...

The 24 Ore Group returns to profit after...

Roger de Weck is gone again

Central Office and State Office: Promote the construction...

Visa Inc. is a valuation bargain: +90.1% over...

North Korea, tested underwater drone that generates a...

Coinbase Targeted by SEC for “Potential Securities Law...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy