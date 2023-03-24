Hochdorf on the way back to positive growth: In an interview, the new CEO talks about the key role played by the Thurgau site and the milk of tomorrow Hochdorf is fighting for the turnaround. In the medium term, the company intends to relocate production from Hochdorf to Sulgen. CEO Ralph Siegl says it doesn’t make sense to schedule the move in the short term at the moment.

Hochdorf CEO Ralph Siegl says good progress is being made operationally. Image: PD

Hochdorf has built a high-tech food processing location in Sulgen with 90 million Swiss francs. But the company is struggling with financial turmoil. CEO Ralph Siegl is working flat out to get the company back on its feet. In 2024, the operating result should turn positive again. Milk initially remains the most important raw material for Hochdorf. But one wants to become less dependent on their costs.