Hohhot to Host World Dairy Industry Conference, Promoting Innovative Cooperation and Sustainable Development

China to Host World Dairy Industry Conference in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia

On July 31, a press conference was held in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia to introduce the upcoming World Dairy Industry Conference. The conference, with the theme of “Innovative Cooperation, Green and Low Carbon, and Promoting the Sustainable Development of the World Dairy Industry,” will take place from August 4th to 7th in Hohhot.

During the conference, several series of activities will be held, including the participation of leaders from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Department, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., and Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Co., Ltd.

The opening ceremony on August 5th will see the involvement of experts and scholars from the world‘s top 10 dairy companies, the top 20 domestic dairy companies, well-known companies in the international industrial chain, guests from industry organizations, and academicians of the “two academies.”

The conference will focus on the development of the entire dairy industry chain, showcasing projects such as the National Dairy Technology Innovation Center, Yili Global Dairy Intelligent Manufacturing Benchmarking Base, and Chilechuan Ecological Smart Ranch. These projects will demonstrate the strength and achievements of China‘s dairy industry revitalization.

On August 6th, several forums will be held, including the Sustainable Digital Dairy Industry Development Forum, the High-quality Development Forum of China‘s Seed Industry and Grass Industry, the Dairy Industry Technology Innovation Forum, the Sustainable Development International Cooperation Forum, the China International Dairy Industry Conference, and the Dairy Industry International Trade Forum.

Furthermore, a dairy industry chain exhibition will be held for four days in Hohhot International Agricultural Expo Park, with approximately 300 exhibitors. The conference will conclude on August 7th with the World Dairy Industry Chain Investment Promotion Conference.

Yun Xinming, a first-level inspector of the Hohhot Municipal Government, expressed that the conference will demonstrate the innovative practices of revitalizing the dairy industry and share the achievements of Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, and the entire country in dairy industry development. The conference aims to establish a platform for dialogue and cooperation among top companies, experts, and scholars from around the world to explore new models and paths for the green and sustainable development of the dairy industry.

The data shows that Inner Mongolia has seen remarkable progress in the dairy industry, with an increase in the number of dairy cows, milk production, and the output of dairy products. By the end of 2022, Inner Mongolia is projected to have 1.59 million dairy cows, with milk production exceeding 7.33 million tons and an output of dairy products above designated size reaching 4.152 million tons.

In the first half of this year alone, Inner Mongolia recorded 1.695 million dairy cows, 2.753 million tons of milk, and 2.276 million tons of dairy products, marking a significant year-on-year increase in all three categories.

The World Dairy Industry Conference aims to further promote the high-quality development of the dairy industry and encourage dairy companies to embrace the concept of ecological civilization.

The press conference, held in Hohhot, showcased the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming World Dairy Industry Conference.