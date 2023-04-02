On March 31, with the listing of Inner Mongolia Yangufang Quangu Food and Health Industry Technology Company on NASDAQ in the United States, the total number of domestic and foreign listed companies in Hohhot City reached 12, ranking first in the region.

In order to boost the development and growth of enterprises, in recent years, the Hohhot Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government have taken supporting enterprise development as a “top priority” and spared no effort to provide the best service and create the best environmental conditions. A series of preferential policies such as Several Measures to Support Enterprise Listing, “Implementation Plan on Establishing a Municipal Leaders’ Alliance Mechanism to Promote Enterprise Listing Work”, “Implementation Plan for Seed Enterprise Listing Cultivation Project during the 14th Five-Year Plan” and other series of preferential policies have boosted enterprises to expand their listing and achieved remarkable results . Since 2021, companies such as “Youran Animal Husbandry”, “Xinhua Distribution”, “Datang Pharmaceutical”, “Oujing Technology”, “Yunke Data” and “Yangufang” have been successfully listed. As of the first quarter of this year, Hohhot has listed domestically and overseas The total number of companies has reached 12, 12 companies listed on the “New Third Board”, and 346 companies listed on the regional equity market.(Reporter Huangfu Xiuling)

