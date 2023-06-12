Holiday 2023 more expensive than ever: This is how tour operators set the prices

Greece is a popular holiday destination for package tourists. But here, too, the prices are rising. Alkis Koupidis / SOOC / SOOC via AFP

Summer vacations are more expensive than ever this year. It’s not just because of inflation. Business Insider researched with industry insiders how the tourism industry calculates its prices for package tours behind the scenes and what means it uses to turn the price screw. Anyone who does not start their trip must expect high cancellation costs. But an expert explains that a contradiction can be worthwhile.

Millions of Germans long for it summer vacation here. They want to recover from their everyday stress and the world situation on the beach or in the mountains. But never was the precious time-out as expensive as it is today. The travel industry is experiencing a boom in demand this holiday season. In addition, inflation is driving prices for flights and hotels to unprecedented heights.

The trend continues, although the general price increase is slowing down. This is shown by data from the Federal Statistical Office. In March, for example, package tours rose by around 13 percent compared to the same month last year. Attentively registered by consumers who are already price-sensitive due to inflation.