Holiday Store Hours – What to Know for Christmas 2023 Shopping

During this Christmas season, there are several people who make their purchases days before in order to avoid going through the stress of searching for products at the last minute, but what happens if, on the eve of Christmas Eve or Christmas itself, someone realizes Do you realize that you are missing some things? You will surely want to go to the nearest commercial establishment, although you are afraid of finding it closed. Don’t worry! To prevent them from going to a store for pleasure, we give you the opening hours of Costco, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, among other stores.

Remember that on these dates, the opening and closing times of several establishments change on December 24, which in 2023 falls on a Sunday; while on the 25th, some do not open their doors.

WHAT WERE THE OPERATING HOURS ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24?

Taking into account that some stores change their hours for Christmas holidays, the opening hours on December 24 were:

Walmart: All their stores were open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pmSam’s Club: It opened at its usual time at 10:00 am and closed at 6:00 pm

Costco: It served the public from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

Target: Trader Joe’s opened its doors at 7:00 am and most of its stores closed at 8:00 pm. JCPenney was open until 5:00 pm. Their opening hours were from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Whole Foods: It had limited hours, depending on which local store you choose.

Publix: Aldi closed its stores at 7:00 pm. The stores were open during limited hours from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Food Lion: The stores closed their doors at 6:00 pm

Walgreens: Most opened regular hours.

Winn-Dixie: Their stores closed at 9:00 pm

Meijer: The hours he attended were from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm Sprouts. Lidl opened its doors from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Giant Eagle closed its stores at 7:00 pm. Their stores were open until 5:00 pm and their pharmacies were open until 3:00 pm

Wegman’s: It closed its doors at 8:00 pm

It is worth mentioning that store hours may vary depending on your location, so it is recommended to check with your local store.

ATTENTION HOURS FOR MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

The main American stores close their doors on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Target, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Publix, Aldi, Food Lion, Winn-Dixie, Meijer, Lidl, and Wegman’s will not be open.

Walgreens, 7-Eleven, CVS, Circle K, Starbucks, and Wawa will remain open.

Walmart stores offer their public a wide array of products including food, clothing, electronics, household items, furniture, and personal items.

It should be noted that at Walmart there are several jobs for which a person can apply; However, in some cases they receive a very low payment. Get to know the list according to data from the Glassdoor portal:

Cap Member 1: $27,000 to $31,000 per year

Sales Clerk: $27,000 to $33,000 per year

Cashier: $27,000 to $33,000 per year

Cap Member 2: $27,000 to $35,000 per year

Frontline Members: $28,000 to $35,000 dollars a year.

Security: $29,000 to $36,000 a year.

Share this: Facebook

X

