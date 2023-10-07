Holidaycheck: Travel platform reaches verdict against fake reviews

Fake customer reviews online are a problem for both customers and companies. picture alliance / dpa-tmn | Karl Josef Hildenbrand

The online platform Holidaycheck has reached a “milestone” in a lawsuit against a provider of fake reviews.

However, the verdict is only a partial success – many providers of fake reviews are based abroad, which makes legal action more difficult.

Fake reviews are a major problem for the economy, and new technological possibilities are also making it easier for fake customer reviews to spread.

The original idea behind online customer reviews was brilliant: a way to get authentic information from real buyers, not mediated by a company’s advertising department.

Those days are long gone. Today it is more likely that customer reviews are bought and therefore fake. A ruling by the Munich Regional Court now shows that the German judiciary is addressing the problem.

Online travel portal achieves victory against providers of fake reviews

The online platform Holidaycheck sued the Goldstar company – and was right. Goldstar’s business model is based on selling fake reviews, writes the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (SZ). Goldstar was ordered to cease and desist, pay damages, provide information and reimburse costs. The agency must also ensure that the relevant fake reviews are deleted.

The verdict is only a partial success

Jonas Ertlmaier, head of fraud prosecution at Holidaycheck, told the “SZ” that the verdict was a “milestone,” but that the online platform was far from satisfied. He went on to say that Holidaycheck would be left alone to implement the verdict won. So it’s now up to Holidaycheck to find out Goldstar’s address so that the judgment can be delivered.

The problem seems to be known in the industry. Franz Hofmann, professor at the Friedrich Alexander University in Nuremberg, told the “SZ” that companies based abroad are particularly difficult to pin down.

Fake reviews harm customers and companies

False reviews are annoying for customers, but companies also suffer from them. Because if there is a lack of trust, that is also bad for business, according to the “SZ”. Fake reviews are now causing significant damage to the economy. A study by the TU Berlin with the service provider Trustami puts the damage at almost four billion euros per year, according to the report.

