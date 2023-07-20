Home » Holidays are coming, petrol at €2 a litre. Why doesn’t the government intervene?
Business

Holidays are coming, petrol at €2 a litre. Why doesn’t the government intervene?

by admin
Holidays are coming, petrol at €2 a litre. Why doesn’t the government intervene?

The data are those officially provided by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy

Like every year, in view of the summer exoduses, the price of the gas which has now reached, in some pumps, two euros per litre. The data are those officially provided by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy:

the national average of self-service prices rose to 1.85 euro per liter for petrol, while for diesel it rose to 1.69 and is still growing steadily. While for the “served” the prices have risen to 1.985 euros and for diesel to 1.830 euros.

That there is something strange this can be deduced from the fact that after months of declines that began in April, prices began to recover in July. Naturally, the official explanations speak of an inevitable increase due to an “economic upturn” which does not add up with the fact that since the beginning of the year Brent has dropped by about one point, reaching 79.29 dollars a barrel.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  "In today's world, everything is nitroglycerin"

You may also like

The Rise of Live-Streaming Slot Players: A New...

Tesla, grows by 20% with less profitability and...

TikTok is testing new music streaming service in...

UK Inflation Cools Below Expectations, Pound Dives, Stocks...

Patrick Zaki and the fight for freedom

The 10 best dividend stocks, according to Morningstar

Peso Falls Against Strengthening Dollar Ahead of Fed’s...

Bad weather, Zaia: “The number of people injured...

British Inflation Cools and Sterling Plunges, but Construction...

Triple steps up for the Dax

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy