Holidays in August 2023, the new summer destination (for Italians) is Brussels

ROME – Eleonora is a writer who was looking for a cool place to work this summer. Francesca is a very stressed pr and she wanted to disconnect from the world. Anna wanted to see a place outside the usual destinations. All three, in the summer of fires and sultry heat, have chosen Brussels for their holidays in Augustor. The exception that proves the rule? Not exactly. “The center is teeming with tourists while the residential neighborhoods are empty, exactly as happens in Rome, with the difference that it’s 20 degrees here,” Eleonora explains to Republic. To tell the phenomenon of the new “Brussels gives beer” is also theCEO of Tui which is the largest European tour operator, Sebastian Ebelwho said: “Global warming will push more people to take holidays in the cold months and to choose northern destinations such as Belgium, following a scorching summer heatwave that set fires in southern Europe and we expect increased demand for spring and autumn holidays as Europe’s largest tour operator focuses on new trips to northern Europe. Not only. Ebel added that Tui could introduce new insurance for tourists traveling to areas affected by climate change-related disruptions. On Wednesday, the company reported third-quarter profit for the first time since the pandemic, with bookings for summer 2023 up 6% year over year and recovering to 95% of 2019 levels.

Data from the General Directorate of Statistics

In Brussels – according to data reported by Directorate-General for Statistics of Belgium – have been registered 3,160,208 tourists in 2022. A figure that photographs an increase compared to the previous number of 1,312,089 people for 2021. The average number of tourists was 2,587. 073 people every year from December 1992 to 2022. The historic high had been achieved in 2019, with 3,919,119 people and the all-time low with 992,289 people in 2020. Always Ebel said that the company is preparing new “cooling holiday” packages with destination Brussels. The city is easily reachable because it is connected to London thanks to the Channel Tunnel and is only an hour and a half from Paris. An easy choice, as well as for tourists, also for tour operators like Tui which this summer had to face costs of 25 million euros (£21.5m) following the fires in Rhodes.

The 2019 record will be reached (and possibly surpassed) What do the Belgians think? The country’s tourism boards, amazed by all the hype, have downplayed the idea of ​​a boom and sudden influx of holidaymakers seeking temperate climates, explaining that the country has plenty to offer whatever the season. Jeroen Roppe, spokesman for the Brussels tourist board he nonetheless stated: “This year the city has achieved the same record number of visitors as in 2019, with the Belgian capital particularly appreciated by Spanish and Italian tourists”. While Stef Gits from the Flanders Tourist Board, (representing the Flemish half of Belgium along the coast), added: “It is too early to draw conclusions about a possible increase in the attractiveness of our destination due to climate change but Flanders has historic art cities, regions green areas where it is nice to cycle and walk in a wide coastal strip which attracts a large audience every year”.

What to do in Belgium

“From the Modì station, take the line towards Ostend which is the largest town on the North Sea – explains the pr Francesca to Republic – and from Ostend there is a perfectly functional tram that connects all the coastal towns where you go for a walk, to eat shrimp croquettes and if your body is hardened for cold waters you can go swimming. If you choose to stay in the city, there are huge and well-kept parks with super modern architecture alternating with neighborhoods with houses with pointed roofs like Holland”