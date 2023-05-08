Holidays in Italy and inflation: boom in the prices of museums and cultural visits

MILANO – In the Easter period, the holidays of the Italians have undergone increases of up to 30% and inflation will further weigh on the summer holidays. Transport, accommodation prices, tourist tax (its value should increase by over 9.5%) but also culture are growing. An investigation of Other consumption compared the admission prices of the 15 most visited Italian museums in 2022 in Rome, Florence, Naples, Venice, Turin, Milan and Caserta, finding an average increase of 10% in the last year.