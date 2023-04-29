Holidays: Prices for package holidays increase by an average of 17 percent

Tunisia, Bulgaria and mainland Greece are among the most popular holiday destinations. But it’s not really cheap anywhere this year. The only ray of hope: travel is not becoming as expensive as other areas of consumption.

SSummer vacations in the twelve most popular travel destinations for Germans are around 17 percent more expensive this year than in the previous year. This is the result of an evaluation of the offer from 65 organizers by the online platform “holiday check“, which is available at WELT AM SONNTAG.

The comparison is based on offers for a family of two adults and two school-age children for a one-week trip including flights, transfers and hotel.

Among the most popular holiday regions for Germans this year, Tunisia, Bulgaria, the Greek mainland, Mallorca, the Turkish Riviera and Egypt are the cheapest. According to the study, the most expensive travel destinations are Crete, the Turkish Aegean, Rhodes, the Spanish Costa del Sol and southern Cyprus.

More about family vacations:

According to the data, budget-conscious families will be able to holiday in Tunisia this year. The North African country is recording an above-average increase in costs of 25 percent, but from a low level. A family of four with two adults and two school-age children pays an average of 2793 euros for a week.

Families with children pay the most this summer on Crete and on the Turkish Aegean with around 3700 euros. Trips to Rhodes, the Costa del Sol and southern Cyprus cost just over 3,600 euros.

also read

“We have always observed annual increases in prices in the single-digit percentage range – also independent of inflation and crises,” emphasizes Christoph Heinzmann, travel expert at Holidaycheck. “If you compare the increased rates for package holidays with the price increases in food and in the energy sector, the increase is still moderate.”