Holidays, the 1.3 billion “bridge” is triggered. But there is the motorway nightmare

Holidays, the 1.3 billion euro “bridge” is triggered. But there is the motorway nightmare

Are approximately 13 million Italians who in these hours are setting off for the long weekend of June 2nd. And the majority (87.4%) chose to stay in Italy. A positive fact, he notes federal hotels, which brings the hands of tourism back to the pre-Covid period. But for the 10 million Italians who have our country as their destination and who, second Confcommerce they will spend in total 1.3 billion eurossnap the highways nightmare.

A construction site every 12 kilometres

The construction site situationin fact, is a red dot. On average every 12 kilometers motorists will find signs announcing works with related traffic jams and queues. A worsening figure even compared to a 2022 characterized by fierce controversies on the part of the Conveyor Federation and other tourism associations precisely because of the inconvenience linked to travel times”.

“No one certainly wants another Morandi Bridge and the works on the motorway network are necessary to make the infrastructure safe – say the carriers. – And it is clear that such a large number of construction sites derives from bad management from previous years to 2018, when very little maintenance was done. But better planning would have avoided concentrating construction sites in the summer period where the flow of goods is added to that of holidaymakers”. ” We ask ourselves – is the conclusion – whether it is fair to charge the toll with a network in similar conditions”.

The number of interruptions, notes Other consumption (who has created a dossier precisely on motorway construction sites) does not only affect journey times, indeed that is perhaps the least aspect, but between sudden lane changes and frequent lane reductions comes the far more important question of safety. The most worrying is the state of the emergency lanes: at least they are 120 kilometers of motorway stretches with inaccessible emergency lanes. In 2022 they are 31 people died and 128 were injured in accidents that occurred precisely because of the presence of road construction sites.

The construction site map does not spare any motorway artery, but the critical sections as number of yards result the A14 Bologna-breaking latest news, the A12 Viareggio-Genoa and the A1 Milan-Bologna. Separate speech for the Ligurian motorways to which the black jersey goes of works with narrowing and lane changes also in tunnels. Who is preparing to travel, in the hours of exodus, the A7 Genoa-Milan and Genoa-Ventimiglia must have water supplies.

Almost half choose the sea

Motorways aside and returning to the type of holiday chosen by the Italians, Fipe-Confcommercio notes that the average duration will be 3 days and that you will spend around 460 euros each , with catering assuming an increasingly important component of the tourist offer. Only in 3 out of 10 cases is the destination a second home owned or that of relatives or friends, 70% have in fact booked an accommodation facility. The marine locations they will be those literally stormed. Il 44.5% will choose the sea, 21.3% will prefer major and minor art cities, 8.8% will go to mountain resorts. 5.4% will take advantage of it for a break at the lakes while 2.8% will prefer a spa and wellness resort.

But there are also those who won’t go on vacation. Of these, 34.1% revealed that they did not leave for economic reasons; 24.6% for family reasons and another 19.4% because they intend to organize a trip in another period.