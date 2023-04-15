Home » Holland shock, ok to euthanasia also for children under 12 years old
Holland shock, ok to euthanasia also for children under 12 years old

Holland shock, ok to euthanasia also for children under 12 years old

Euthanasia for children under 12. “Only for incurable cases, at most 10 a year”

The Dutch government has decided to extend euthanasia to children under 12 who are terminally ill, in line with the proposal presented by the Minister of Health, Ernst Kuipers. This was reported by the Dutch media, explaining that the provision should be approved within the year. In 2002 Holland was the first country to legalize euthanasia on the basis of specific protocols. At the moment there are guidelines for children under one year and over 12. Kuipers explained that he wants to extend and revise the protocol for children under one to cover the range up to 12. Euthanasia, he underlined, will be possible only for terminally ill patients whose unbearable suffering cannot be relieved by palliative care.

“We are talking about children who are so sick that death is inevitable, who are expected to die soon”, said the minister, stressing that euthanasia will only be possible if it is the only option to end the suffering of minors. It is expected, he said, that 5 to 10 children fall within these parameters each year.

