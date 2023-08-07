Home Appliance Giants Take Active Steps towards Green Recycling and Responsibility System Participation

Home Appliance Companies Actively Participate in Recycling Responsibility System

Recently, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment jointly issued a notice regarding the second batch of home appliance manufacturers’ recycling target responsibility system. This initiative aims to promote the development of the circular economy and the low-carbon green economy in China.

Several home appliance companies, including Changhong and Midea, have expressed their willingness to actively participate in the declaration of the second batch of responsibility system enterprises. These companies believe that green recycling plays a crucial role in building a sustainable industrial chain and have already made significant progress in this area.

Changhong, for example, actively uses environmentally friendly and recyclable materials in its production process. Through its subsidiary Changhong Green, the company has established a closed loop system for recycling household appliances. Currently, Changhong Gerun recycles over 2 million waste electrical and electronic products each year. The company plans to focus on “Internet recycling +” and establish a production big data platform to enhance its dismantling and disposal capabilities.

Similarly, Midea fulfills its obligation to the production enterprise responsibility extension application system. The company intends to actively participate in the second batch of responsibility system enterprises. Midea aims to cultivate 3,000 core delivery companies and develop a reverse network for batch recycling of old machines.

In addition to Changhong and Midea, Gree Electric Appliances also plans to continue participating in the recycling of home appliances. The company intends to expand the scale of recycling this year.

All three companies have established recycling industry chain subsidiaries and have expressed their interest in spinning off their mature assets and going public.

Experts believe that home appliance companies have made significant progress in the recycling industry. Changhong Gerun has explored a development model with the integration of the internet and recycling, while Gree Electric Appliances provides professional and convenient trade-in and recycling services. Midea, on the other hand, has deployed distribution centers nationwide. As these companies continue to expand, there is potential for their mature recycling assets to be listed independently in the future.

The active participation of major home appliance companies in the recycling responsibility system highlights their commitment to sustainable development and the promotion of a green economy.

