Home Depot with strong return: +79.5% in 5 years In the stock exchange blog “Money”, the expert François Bloch portrays a dazzling or a lurching share every day. Today: Home Depot.

Home Depot with strong return: +79.5% in 5 years (hold); fundamental valuation discount does not exist

Business: The Home Depot Inc. is a hardware store company that operates a number of American handicraft and home improvement stores under the name “The Home Depot”. With more than 2,280 self-service stores in the USA and several branches in Canada, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam as well as Mexico, the group is present in the North and South American markets. The range of goods is aimed at do-it-yourselfers as well as construction companies and craftsmen. In addition to a wide range of building materials and accessories, gardening tools and plants complete the range. The company is considered the world‘s largest hardware store company. (Source: www.finanzen.net)

investment proposal: Don’t sell ahead of time US giant Home Depot (stock symbol: HD US), which is poised to take off again in the current US economic environment, now that interest rates remain low. The US$290 billion giant will continue to delight investors well into the future. The slightly sporty price/earnings ratio of 16.92 points as of 2023 should be kept in mind.

One of the plus points of this high flyer is the substantial dividend yield of 2.09%, which you should reinvest in new paper every three years. In the coming year, according to my calculations, earnings per share should increase by 10.11%. So you now understand why I have no worries about the corresponding price/earnings ratio, which I mentioned at the beginning.

I call this paper a “long runner” because, given his position, he will always be a leader in his sector. Therefore, you will never see extreme jumps in this value, but a steady development with new highs over time. The stock has gained 79.5% in local currency over the past five years. This is all the more remarkable because the S&P 500 index was only able to achieve a price increase of 62.1% in the same period.

Investmentstrategie: Hold the stock without hedging down! Investment strategy: Title still has a very strong upward trend for the foreseeable future, despite very good performance already in 2021. Conclusion: Still top for the conservative investor over the next 36 months.

