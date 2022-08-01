Home Business Home Furnishing丨Hongtao Co., Ltd.: The controlling shareholder Liu Nianxin pledged 84.04 million shares, accounting for 4.78% of the total share capital.
Business

Home Furnishing丨Hongtao Co., Ltd.: The controlling shareholder Liu Nianxin pledged 84.04 million shares, accounting for 4.78% of the total share capital.

by admin
Home Furnishing丨Hongtao Co., Ltd.: The controlling shareholder Liu Nianxin pledged 84.04 million shares, accounting for 4.78% of the total share capital.

On August 1, Hongtao shares issued an announcement on the pledge of the company’s controlling shareholder’s shares.

The announcement shows that Hongtao Co., Ltd. recently received a notice from the controlling shareholder Liu Nianxin that he was informed of the part of the company’s shares held by him.pledged. This time, Liu Nianxin pledged 84,040,000 shares, accounting for 4.78% of the total share capital.

The announcement shows that, as of the disclosure date of the announcement, the pledged shares held by Liu Nianxin and his concerted actor Chen Yuanfen are as follows.

Image 2

Image 3

The announcement shows that the company’s controlling shareholder Liu Nianxin and his concerted action person Chen Yuanfen will have a total of 328.62 million pledged shares due in the next six months, accounting for 83.11% of the shares they hold and 18.71% of the company’s total share capital. (calculated based on the company’s total share capital on July 29, 2022). Before the pledge expires, the controlling shareholder of the company and its persons acting in concert will repay the pledged loan by means including but not limited to re-pledge, margin call or repayment with its own funds.

The announcement shows that the share pledge financing will be used to provide financial assistance to listed companies.

See also  DeA Capital obtains Sustainalytics ESG rating

You may also like

Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan according to CNN...

Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan according to CNN...

Written on the 9th anniversary of Redmi: Do...

Leonardo among the best in the Ftse Mib...

Metaverse: the challenges and opportunities for banks according...

Italian elections: the next government will have to...

Growing deliveries for the big Chinese electric cars,...

Auto, July reduces the fall and closes at...

Eni launched Eniverse Ventures to enhance proprietary technologies...

Mise supports CNH which designs the hybrid tractor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy