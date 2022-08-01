On August 1, Hongtao shares issued an announcement on the pledge of the company’s controlling shareholder’s shares.

The announcement shows that Hongtao Co., Ltd. recently received a notice from the controlling shareholder Liu Nianxin that he was informed of the part of the company’s shares held by him.pledged. This time, Liu Nianxin pledged 84,040,000 shares, accounting for 4.78% of the total share capital.

The announcement shows that, as of the disclosure date of the announcement, the pledged shares held by Liu Nianxin and his concerted actor Chen Yuanfen are as follows.

The announcement shows that the company’s controlling shareholder Liu Nianxin and his concerted action person Chen Yuanfen will have a total of 328.62 million pledged shares due in the next six months, accounting for 83.11% of the shares they hold and 18.71% of the company’s total share capital. (calculated based on the company’s total share capital on July 29, 2022). Before the pledge expires, the controlling shareholder of the company and its persons acting in concert will repay the pledged loan by means including but not limited to re-pledge, margin call or repayment with its own funds.

The announcement shows that the share pledge financing will be used to provide financial assistance to listed companies.