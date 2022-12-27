Financial News On December 27, Roman Co., Ltd. announced that as of the close of trading on December 26, 2022, the company’s shareholder, Suzhou Kunzhong Yuanxin Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) (hereinafter referred to as “Kunzhong Yuanxin”), has reduced the transaction amount through centralized bidding. Holds a total of 1,083,400 unrestricted tradable shares of the company, accounting for 1% of the company’s total share capital.

The announcement shows that the reduction period is from November 30 to December 26, with a price range of 20.67 yuan per share to 29.27 yuan per share, and a total reduction of 27.422 million yuan.

On November 8, 2022, the company disclosed the “Announcement of Relevant Shareholders Concentrated Bidding and Shareholding Reduction Plan” (announcement number: 2022-058). Kinzon Yuanxin intends to reduce its holdings of no more than 1,083,375 shares of the company through the stock exchange within 90 natural days after 15 trading days from the announcement of the shareholding reduction plan. %. As of the disclosure date of this announcement, Kunzhong Yuanxin’s shareholding reduction plan has been implemented. After the shareholding reduction, Kunzhong Yuanxin held 1,619,950 shares, accounting for 1.4953% of the shares.