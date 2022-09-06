ROME. Less well-off families are more difficult to bear the financial burden of a mortgage: only 5.9% of the poorest fifth’s families have taken out a mortgage, against 17.6% of the fourth’s families and 17.2% of the families of the last fifth (where more than eight families out of ten own the house in which they reside). This is what Istat focuses in a report presented during the hearing of the central director for social statistics and welfare Cristina Freguja.

Most recently established families have more frequent access to a mortgage: 29.4% of couples with minor children and 27.2% of young couples without children. Furthermore, the Report continues, there is a significant difference between the North and the South (15.1% of households against 9.1% in favor of the first division). The highest frequency of families in usufruct or free of charge is found among single people up to 34 years of age (22.4%) and, more generally, among newly formed families and among single-parent families with minor children (15 , 5%), “presumably due to the presence of single mothers who live in the house owned by the former partner or other family members”, continues Istat. High percentage also among the unemployed and families of foreigners only: in this case it is mainly free-use housing.