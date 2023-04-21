Home office: Employees haven’t opened their laptops for a month, says CEO

Clearlink CEO James Clarke. Screenshot/Vice

Clearlink CEO James Clarke said remote workers “quietly quit” and didn’t open laptops for a month. The Vice reported. Clarke also seemed to imply that caregivers aren’t as “productive” at work, a video released by Vice shows. A representative did not comment on the allegations.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Clearlink CEO James Clarke reportedly told his employees that he believes many remote workers have been “quietly resigning”. They became so brazen that dozens at his company “didn’t even open their laptops” for a month.

Clarke, who founded the Utah, US-based marketing and technology company, opened up about how when discussing returning to the office Vice first reported. The company has asked most of its Utah employees to be in the office four days a week, a Clearlink representative confirmed to Business Insider.

read too Who is responsible for the mental health of employees? Why, according to two experts, it is above all the managers

Clarke also seemed to applaud the work ethic of an employee who, he said, “sold his family dog” to meet expectations at work. He contrasted it with others who, he said, “quietly gave up their positions but took a paycheck,” according to a video released by Vice of the executive’s meeting with employees, in which part of his speech can be heard was.

“In just one month this year alone, I got data that about 30 of you didn’t even open your laptops,” he said in the video, “and they were all remote workers, including their manager — for a full month. “

CEO criticizes employees with children

At one point, he also seemed to question whether employees with caring responsibilities could be just as committed to their work, and addressed arguments on the subject.

“Many of you have been trying to care for your own children while also managing your demanding work schedules and responsibilities,” he said in the video.

“And while I know they do their best — some would even say they’ve mastered the art — you could also argue that, in general, that path isn’t fair to either your employer or your kids,” he added.

read too Five types of people narcissists are attracted to, according to relationship experts

“Well, I don’t necessarily think so, but I do believe that very few full-time carers can be productive and full-time at the same time,” he said.

A company representative declined to comment on Clarke’s remarks, saying it was an “internal Clearlink matter” but offered a general explanation.

800 people work at Clark

“James Clarke could not be more excited about the future of the company he founded over 20 years ago and will return as CEO in 2022,” said the Clearlink representative.

“We look forward to welcoming these team members to our new, world-class global headquarters in Draper, UT and appreciate the efforts of all of our dedicated team members – including those who work in the office and those who continue to work remotely – while we do our best work together,” the statement said.

Clearlink is a private company with 800 employees, a company official told Insider.

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings