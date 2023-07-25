Home office furniture from the employer? She fetches millions for the idea

Founder Lisa Rosa Brautigam raised almost three million euros in new capital for her startup – although she actually only wanted 2.5 million.

Nuwo founder Lisa Rosa Brautigam

The table too deep, the chair too small – working from home is practical for many people. But if you don’t set up your workplace appropriately or, in the worst case, work at the kitchen table, you won’t have to wait long for back pain and other health consequences. The Berlin startup Nuwo wants to offer a solution with its leasing offer for office furniture. The idea: Instead of buying high-quality office equipment themselves, employees can get it tax-deductible from their employer.

Investors are now providing the sum of 2.75 million euros for the business model. Actually, Nuwo only wanted 2.5 million, as it says on the pitch deck. The venture capitalist VR Ventures / Redstone led the round, IBB Ventures, the Freiburg investor Haufe Group Ventures and Takkt AG contributed further capital. So far, the company, which was founded in early 2021, has only had one six-figure early-stage round of financing available. This was provided by Getsafe founder Christian Wiens, among others, and his Heidelberg insurance startup was one of Nuwo’s ​​first pilot customers.

Tight pitch deck, big effect

The Berlin start-up was founded by the former civil servant teacher Lisa Rosa Brautigam. Later, the experienced multiple founders Philip Müller joined as COO, Benjamin Krüger as CPO and Jörn Depenbrock as CTO. Nuwo not only integrates financing options such as leasing. In addition, the start-up wants to ensure legal certainty with digital risk assessment, offers individual online shops for employees and also manages existing furniture.

How did Nuwo founder, Brautigam, convince investors? With this pitch deck, which you can see exclusively at Gründerszene. Note: Some company numbers have been redacted and replaced with an X.

