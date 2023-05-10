Home » Home office in the two-room apartment: Use the bedroom
Business

Home office in the two-room apartment: Use the bedroom

by admin
Home office in the two-room apartment: Use the bedroom

What is really important to us? This question is the all-important, disruptive one when it comes to improving products and services. Aldi, AppleMotel One, Ryan Air, Tesla, Netflix, Spotify. And now let’s think about our own home. I can’t help it. I keep thinking about that one weird room that I’m not quite sure what it’s supposed to be about. Not the bedroom, that’s bad too. But no, the other. The one in which you put all the folders on the shelf. So the office? But in which the sofa bed is also. So the guest room? And what about the ergometer and the two dumbbells – in the, uh, sports room, the room where the laundry dries. In the laundry room. The ironing room. Well, that one room that you never really spend time in, that is never really comfortably furnished (but with what the children didn’t want when they moved out or what had to get out cheaply at XXXLutz), which is almost always uninhabited is and from which one should finally make something. But what?

See also  Atlantia, light statute ready. The Autogrill operation starts

You may also like

16 key service industry projects signed with a...

A290_β, the concept of the first electric Alpine,...

With this income, single parents belong to the...

Inter-Milan, the double Champions League semi-final is worth...

Hong Kong stocks in the auto sector strengthened,...

After CS takeover by UBS – How do...

Alibaba better than Amazon, Italian SME goods sold...

Donald Trump convicted of sexual abuse

Is everything OK with Cnel when it confers...

It sold out! Gold jewelry is approaching 600...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy