Home office in the two-room apartment: Use the bedroom

What is really important to us? This question is the all-important, disruptive one when it comes to improving products and services. Aldi, AppleMotel One, Ryan Air, Tesla, Netflix, Spotify. And now let’s think about our own home. I can’t help it. I keep thinking about that one weird room that I’m not quite sure what it’s supposed to be about. Not the bedroom, that’s bad too. But no, the other. The one in which you put all the folders on the shelf. So the office? But in which the sofa bed is also. So the guest room? And what about the ergometer and the two dumbbells – in the, uh, sports room, the room where the laundry dries. In the laundry room. The ironing room. Well, that one room that you never really spend time in, that is never really comfortably furnished (but with what the children didn’t want when they moved out or what had to get out cheaply at XXXLutz), which is almost always uninhabited is and from which one should finally make something. But what?