Home ownership: This is how you get up to 240,000 euros cheap credit

Dhe new home ownership promotion for families should leave a good impression on the voters, and so Federal Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) stepped in front of the cameras on Wednesday to announce the program from her home. “We support from the beginning and not only when money has already flowed,” said Geywitz.

In doing so, she emphasized a decisive difference to the Baukindergeld that existed until a good two years ago: The new “home ownership promotion for families” (WEF) from June 1st is available in the form of low interest rates for a loan from the KfW development bank, and not as before as a cash injection in the years after the purchase. WELT explains the new funding program.