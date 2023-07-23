Home Prices Continue to Rise, Surprising Economists and Exacerbating Supply Shortages

Title: Home Prices Continue to Rise Amid Limited Inventory, Fannie Mae Reports

Introduction:

The latest report from Fannie Mae’s Home Price Index (FNM-HPI) reveals that home prices in the United States saw a seasonally adjusted 1.9% increase in the second quarter of 2023. The report also highlights a 3.0% rise in single-family home prices from Q2 2022 to Q2 2023. These findings underscore the ongoing challenge of limited housing supply in fueling the growth of home prices.

Surprising Upside in House Price Growth:

Fannie Mae’s senior vice president and chief economist, Doug Duncan, noted that house price growth once again exceeded expectations. Despite concerns over rising mortgage rates and limited supply, demand for housing remains resilient. Duncan attributes this partly to the “lock-in effect,” where homeowners prefer not to sell their homes due to high mortgage rates, further restricting the already limited supply of existing homes for sale.

Impact of Mortgage Rates:

Fannie Mae highlights that the 30-year mortgage rate inching towards 7% raises questions about whether mortgage demand will cool off or if higher rates will further suppress supply, leading to additional home price appreciation in the short term. The agency urges caution in monitoring the effects of rising mortgage rates on the housing market.

New Home Construction and Supply Situation:

Amidst the stronger house price environment, Fannie Mae finds that new home construction is well supported. However, the ability of homebuilders to meet ongoing demand will be critical in achieving a balanced housing supply situation. The report emphasizes that an extremely limited number of existing homes available for sale remains a defining characteristic of the current real estate market.

Impact of Limited Inventory:

The scarcity of housing inventory has resulted in stronger home price appreciation than previously anticipated. While total home sales remain near the lowest level since 2009, the report clarifies that this is not due to a lack of demand but rather the persistent lack of available inventory. Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research Group highlights that this limited inventory has driven home prices higher.

Conclusion:

The latest report from Fannie Mae reveals that home prices in the United States continue to rise, driven by robust demand and constrained by limited housing inventory. With mortgage rates on the rise and supply remaining a critical factor, the real estate market’s future growth trajectory remains uncertain. The ability of homebuilders to meet ongoing demand and possible cooling of mortgage demand will shape the market in the coming quarters.

