Home with light joy: Sanxin Rupan conquers the “heart” of users with warm services-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source Title: Lightly Happy Home: Three Hearts Conquer the “Heart” of Users with Warm Services

A city is awakened at eight o’clock in the morning by the siren of the station, the flashing of traffic lights, and the crowds hurrying on their way. At night, the high-hanging street lamps and the bright moon extinguished the lights of a city again. A person walks into a house with tired steps after a busy day, and walks into his own home. The comfort of home has become especially important under the urging of modern fast-paced life. How to ensure the comfort of home and provide a warm harbor for everyone, Shenzhen Qingxidaojia Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Qingxidaojia”) has been working hard for eight years, just to find an answer. Start the “Quality Service Month” to save you worry Qingxi Daojia has always been based on the growing demand for high-quality services from users, and has deeply interpreted the original intention of Qingxi Daojia’s “user-centric” essence. It will set June every year as the “Quality Service Month” to save consumers from buying Be careful and use it with confidence. Qingxi has introduced different quality control policies to fully guarantee the quality service in June. The picture shows the scene of Qingxi Daojia 618 Housework Carnival and Quality Service Month Launch Meeting Over the past 8 years, Qingxi Daojia has focused on creating a standardized and streamlined full life cycle product system based on user needs. In resonance with thousands of home users, it has launched cleaning, babysitters, housework, home appliance cleaning and maintenance, maternal and child care, and child care. Service products such as early childhood education, home cooking, and home care for the elderly. For the quality service of the series of products, the product system of the whole life cycle is improved. First of all, the customer complaint system is established for the first response and the rapid response of all staff to ensure that customer demands are effectively responded and resolved satisfactorily in the first time, and win customers with high-quality word of mouth. trust. Secondly, implement the home quality control return visit system, adopt irregular quality control, telephone return visits, door-to-door quality inspections, etc., to track the service quality throughout the process to ensure the controllability of the quality. Thirdly, implement the annual service maintenance management system, provide one-to-one exclusive service for VIP butlers, innovate the “dual-department” service supervision model of service operation and butlers, and build a multi-dimensional quality service guarantee system. Relying on the precise insight into user demands, Qingxi Daojia proposed the “Quality Service Month” campaign, aiming to lay a solid foundation for each product service, and strive to achieve 100% response to customer complaints, 100% docking needs, and 100% follow-up process. 100% deal with issues. Behind the “Quality Service Month” is Qingxidaojia’s unswerving protection of the service concept, and it is also firm in the implementation of the goal of “0 customer complaints, 0 refunds, 0 bad reviews” high-satisfaction service results. The direct sales model makes you feel at ease In order to promote the improvement of the quality and expansion of the housekeeping industry, Qingxi Daojia actively responded to the call of the country, started from itself, adhered to the full self-employed employee system, and created an excellent model of industry value through two-way empowerment and cooperation with consumers and practitioners. Reshape the value of domestic service in the new era. Recruiting practitioners for the society, Qingxi Daojia always regards the professionalism of employees as the key to the healthy development of domestic service enterprises. Through the direct employee management system, build a whole industry chain ecology of Danduoduo-Qingxi Vocational Skills Training School-Qingxi Daojia, and promote the professionalization of the industry. Realize training first and then work, open up the training mechanism of enterprises and schools, and carry out multi-dimensional "returning" training. Centered on service providers, systematically plan the careers of employees from the aspects of recruitment, training, management, etc., accompany and promote the growth of employees, and promote the professionalization of service personnel. For consumers, Qingxi Daojia requires every employee to collect four certificates including work certificate, health certificate, skill certificate and ID card to standardize their employment. After eight years of hard work, Qingxidaojia has adopted a direct employee management system, currently has 10,000+ employees, and has cultivated 35,000+ industry employees. Covering cleaning, babysitting, housework, maternal and child care, early childhood education, home appliance maintenance, luxury maintenance, home cooking, home care and other professional home services, serving more than five million Chinese families, with high-quality services by all walks of life Likes and praises. The picture is a group photo of Qingxidaojia service staff High standards and digital services, peace of mind at your fingertips In addition, Qingxi Daojia’s self-operated employee system has created Qingxi’s self-operated employee management system. Employee system management meets the high standard requirements of users for home service. The construction of “10 districts in the whole house, 106 detailed housework items, and 260 service standards” makes intangible products tangible and invisible services visible, and it also creates the standardization development requirements for industry services. The development of an enterprise is always inseparable from the development trend of the whole society. With the help of the wave of social digital development, Qingxidaojia brings together nearly 100 top experts and technical backbones in the Internet industry to create an Aide3.0 information management system with strong innovative capabilities. Use technology to empower the high-quality development of housekeeping services. The picture shows the home service scene of Qingxi Daojia cleaners The operation of a city is inseparable from the labor of people. The maintenance of a home is inseparable from the help of home service personnel. Qingxi Daojia empowers home services in many ways, not only pointing out the direction for the development of the industry, but also contributing to the comfort of every small home. Looking for Qingxi, there are three hearts and surprises. In the future, Qingxidaojia will continue to launch high-quality products and services, improve service quality, practice the original intention of “improving the quality of life of Chinese families”, and create a comfortable service experience for users that meets the three hearts.

