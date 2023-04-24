Homeowners already had to collect data for the property tax this year

With the reform, around 24 million residential properties also had to be revalued. The legislator places their owners under a special obligation. This year you had to submit your own tax return to the tax office for the recalculation, more precisely a declaration of determination. To do this, they had to provide a lot of data to the tax office. But the procedure was anything but easy to understand, also because in some federal states different regulations for calculating property tax will apply in the future than in the rest of the republic. Tax consultants are already warning of overwhelmed consumers.

The Federal Constitutional Court had already declared the previous calculation to be unconstitutional in 2018. The current Property Tax Act (GrStG) violates the principle of equality, it said in the verdict about four years ago. Due to outdated values ​​from 1935 in East Germany and 1964 in West Germany, comparable properties have so far been valued completely differently, which leads to large deviations in the amount of the tax rate.

In January, preparations were in full swing in the state finance ministries, and the authorities had hired hundreds of employees to wrap up the tax administration’s largest project in decades: the reform and recalculation of the property tax.

The new reform is scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2025, and only then will owners have to pay the new property tax to cities and municipalities. But already this year homeowners had to take action. Owners had to provide the details for the effective date 31 January 2023 create.

What is coming to homeowners now, where which property tax regulations apply and what data do owners need.

So far it has not been finally determined how the tax offices will deal with it if owners do not submit their data by the end of January 2023. “Basically, however, it is a tax return,” says Lindauer. “Therefore, according to the tax code, sanctions can certainly be imposed.” As a rule, negligent persons are reminded again to fulfill their duty. “But the responsible tax office can also impose surcharges for delays immediately.” In the worst case, fines of up to 25,000 euros can even be due and the tax office can estimate the data, which could be to the detriment of the owner.

You can then submit the data electronically via the online tax platform Elster. An analogue submission in paper form is only possible in exceptional cases. “For example, with older people in need who do not have the technical equipment to submit a tax return online,” says Jürgen Lindauer, Director of Corporate Tax Services at the auditing and consulting firm KPMG, to FOCUS Online .

Which data must be transmitted to the tax office?

Which data owners have to transmit depends first of all on the federal state in which they own property. As part of the property tax reform, a so-called federal model was created, which is implemented by the majority of the federal states. Saarland and Saxony only differ in the tax base number. In contrast, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hamburg, Hesse and Lower Saxony use an individual property tax model. The following picture emerges in detail:

The most data is required by the calculation method of the federal model. The model wants to use a large number of variables to depict the values ​​of the land and buildings as precisely as possible. The calculation is based on the standard land value, plot area, property type, statistical net cold rent, building area, possible building age and rent level.

Saarland and Saxony largely follow the federal model, but deviate in the tax index. The property tax figures for residential properties are reduced compared to the federal model, so that housing is cheaper in relation to other property uses (e.g. commercial, mixed use).

In Baden-Wuerttemberg the so-called “modified land value model” is used for property tax B. Essentially, two factors are used for this: the plot area and the standard land value. Both values ​​are multiplied together and result in the so-called property tax value. The development, i.e. the size of the building and its value, is irrelevant. Owners therefore need comparatively little data.

Bayern plans a pure surface model. Values ​​or age of the property are irrelevant. In addition to information on the size of the property, the model requires information from the owner on the living space and information on the use of the property.

Hamburg has agreed on a so-called residential area model, which also primarily uses the land and building areas to calculate the property tax. In contrast to Bavaria, however, the residential area in Hamburg affects the level of property tax. Various indicators are used for subdivision, such as green spaces, distance to the subway/subway, noise pollution or distance to retail.

Hesse and Lower Saxony also want to count land and living space. There is also a so-called “location factor”. As a result, there is a moderate surcharge for “good” locations or a discount for less good locations within the respective municipality.

Basically, the calculation principle for the property tax is the same for all models. The formula is: Property tax value x tax index x assessment rate = property tax.

The tax office determines the property tax value on the basis of a declaration of assessment

The tax index is set by law

Each city or municipality sets its own tax rate

Invoice: The Federal Ministry of Finance has published an example for calculating the property tax: It assumes a property tax value of 310,100 euros for a 120 square meter single-family house. This sum therefore represents the valuation of the real estate, which is to be recalculated this year with the declaration for determining the real estate tax values. This value is multiplied by the control number. In the example, the Federal Ministry of Finance expects 0.034 percent. Finally, the tax rate of the municipality is multiplied. In the Treasury example, it is 421 percent. That makes an annual property tax of 443.87 euros.

How do owners get the data?

If you want to submit the data for the new property tax on time, you should start collecting the data at an early stage. However, many of those affected have not yet dealt with the topic at all. “So far, the general public has not realized that they have to submit a declaration to determine the property tax values ​​this year and that they need some data for this. The time for the necessary preparations could therefore be short for many,” warns tax consultant Lindauer. In some cases, the required information is not so easy to determine.



What owners need to know about the standard land value: Standard land values ​​are available nationwide and are updated regularly. They are determined by independent expert committees. In many cases, the information is free of charge and accessible online via the “Boris” system. However, there are exceptions. The new guideline values ​​for 2023 will also only come in the next few months. In Baden-Württemberg and Saarland, no data is currently available on Boris. Accordingly, owners must obtain the standard land value here in good time via the respective expert committee.

What owners need to know about living space: “The biggest challenge in the models are the surfaces,” says Lindauer. Owners can find them in the purchase contract, construction plans or insurance policies, for example. However, homeowners must check that the data is up to date and with a view to subsequent conversions, additions or extensions.

“If nothing is available, owners can find out, for example, the property area and the hall number, i.e. the registration number of a property, in the land register,” says Lindauer. With an unknown living space, on the other hand, owners often have no choice but to take the folding rule and measure all the rooms, the tax expert continues. Surveyors or architects could also determine the area for a few hundred euros. Lindauer: “The tax office is required to demand the exact values ​​simply because of the principle of equality.” The living space ordinance is also decisive for determining the living space. It shows which rooms are living space and which are not (e.g. basement and storage room).

What owners need to know about the age class: As a rule, the year of manufacture is meant here. “However, if a house has undergone a core renovation in recent years, this can result in classification as a newer building,” says the KPMG expert.

What owners need to know about the rental levels: The federal model takes what is known as the rental level into account when calculating property tax for residential buildings. For example, if the residential property is in a large city with high rents, the property tax will be more expensive, while a residential property in a location with low rents will be subject to a deduction. However, owners do not have to act here. For the calculation, the tax offices use data from the Federal Statistical Office for the average Net cold rent of each municipality.

What owners need to know about the property type: The federal model distinguishes between a one- and two-family house, an apartment building, and a condominium. Undeveloped land is also taxed.

What happens once owners have submitted the data?

Based on the data submitted by the owners, the tax office calculates the property tax value in a first step and issues a property tax value notice. In addition, the tax office calculates the real estate tax assessment amount using the statutory tax reference number and issues a real estate tax assessment notice.

The tax office then electronically provides the cities and municipalities with the data required for calculating the property tax. You then determine the property tax to be paid. To do this, she multiplies the property tax amount by the assessment rate that the cities and municipalities set themselves.