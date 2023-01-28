Listen to the audio version of the article

Despite the uncertainty of the times, the market for home and living products does not seem to know any crisis. Of course: inflation affects consumer choices, slowing down purchases, which are often postponed to give priority to the payment of bills and basic necessities. But this theme has a marginal impact on high-end and design products – the segment in which most Italian manufacturing companies are positioned – and on the sector of complements, objects and accessories, the one that is the protagonist these days at Homi , the event dedicated to living and lifestyles organized by Fiera Milano.

An event that – after the postponements, postponements and adaptations imposed by the pandemic – is investing to give itself a new and well-defined identity, also to distinguish itself from the two main European trade fairs in the sector, decidedly stronger in terms of numbers: the French Maison&Objet, just which ended in Paris with over 2,300 exhibitors and 67,000 visitors from all over the world (45% from abroad); and the German Ambiente, which will be held in Frankfurt from 3 to 7 February, with more than 4,500 exhibitors from 160 countries.

Homi: challenge on quality, not quantity

Homi has completely different numbers (517 brands present, 40% foreign, and 340 stands), but the objectives and positioning of the event are also different, as explained by Emanuele Guido, exhibition director of the Lifestyle business unit of Fiera Milano. «Our goal is to favor the quality of exhibitors and buyers, rather than large numbers – explains Guido -. This is also why we changed the timing of the fair, which usually started on a Friday and focused on small shopkeepers, opening on a Thursday, so as to attract large retailers above all in the first two days».

The experiment seems successful: the pavilions were animated by a good movement of visitors, tell the exhibitors interviewed by Il Sole 24 Ore, also favored by a housing market that has grown to extraordinary levels for two years. According to data collected by Export Planning, world trade in the Home sector in 2022 confirmed the good results of 2021 (+24.5%) and should reach a record 158.1 billion euros, double ten years ago. Despite the expected slowdown for the 2023-2026 period, growth prospects remain interesting, especially for companies positioned on the high end of the market and investing structurally in internationalization.

Consumer crisis? Yes, but the house is still in the center

According to data from the 5th edition of the CasaDoxa Observatory, which photographs the changes taking place in Italian society and homes, the domestic environment continues to play a central role. Habits have changed after the pandemic and people spend much more time at home than they did a few years ago. According to Doxa data, many people want an extra room (36%), where they can work undisturbed, or find space to train and keep fit. Meals are eaten more frequently at home (+33% at lunch, +36% at dinner) and are shared more than before with friends and relatives. Even leisure time such as watching films and series (+42%) is decidedly more homely.