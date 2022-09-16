Listen to the audio version of the article

A sort of aperitif in view of the fashion week, which will begin on Tuesday 20 September. Fiera Milano kicked off, strategically close to fashion week, the two September editions of the lifestyle salon, Homi, dedicated to independent retail distribution (Homi Independent) and fashion accessories (Homi Fashion & Jewels). About 650 companies are expected in the Rho pavilions from 16 to 19 September: 227 for Homi Independent (40% from abroad) and 420 for Homi fashion & Jewels (30% from abroad).

Synergies in the fashion world

A precise choice of positioning that strengthens the synergy between exhibitions pursued by Fiera Milano and the fashion industry, especially after the pandemic. In fact, the event dedicated to bijoux takes place in partial contemporaneity with the fashion fairs scheduled (also in Rho) from 18 to 20 September: Mipel (leather goods), Micam (footwear) and The One Milano (high-end prêt-à-porter range).

Focus on sustainability

Homi Independent, an event dedicated to Home Decor and living trends, is aimed, as mentioned, at independent retail. On show accessories for the table and for the kitchen, home textiles, home fragrances, gift items, with a focus on Christmas.

Inside is Ki Life, an area entirely dedicated to the theme of sustainability, central to all production areas, through the organization of the KiLife Sustainable Award, the award reserved for companies that have conceived and created products or projects with a view to sustainable development, respect for the environment and social responsibility. The winners of the last edition (March 2022) will be on display, while the new edition of the award will be presented, which will see its new winners protagonists in the Homi edition of January 2023.

Homi Fashion & Jewels, on the other hand, is a “carbon neutral” event, because all the CO2 emissions produced will be entirely neutralized by investing in the environmental project “Photovoltaic Power Project”, a green energy development activity in which Homi Fashion & Jewels / Fiera Milano will support the realization of photovoltaic panels in the Maharashtra area (India), favoring access to renewable energy for local populations. This edition thus launches a process of assessing the environmental footprint of the trade fairs held in the exhibition spaces of Fiera Milano, in collaboration with Rete Clima.