Honda Africa Twin, how the queen of the market is doing

Almost 2,000 Honda Crf1100L Africa Twins were registered in the first four months of 2023: the Japanese maxi enduro dominates the motorcycle rankings. In addition to the reputation for reliability and safety enjoyed by Honda, among its strong points of the model we certainly find the selling price, which has a low starting point compared to the Japanese and European competition: the entry-level version, the Urban costs 15,200 euros with the top box and high windshield as standard and is the basis of a price list that includes 12 outfits, with the Adventure Sports Desert Track DCt at the top at 23,000 euros. However, there must be some more reason behind so many preferences for a model like the Africa Twin which has a saddle 870 mm high and weighs 240 kg with a full tank in the DCT version with dual clutch gearbox (another reason behind the success : half of the buyers choose it, despite the fact that it carries a 1,000 euro increase on the price). So we decided to go a little way with this Honda to get to know it better.

It commands respect but is comfortable.

Unfortunately we were unable to test the DCT version, but from our past experiences with other Honda models we can state that it is a “never again” component, in the sense that, once you try it, you will hardly want to do without it, especially if you use the bike all year round, including the city. With the trio of bags mounted (the 58-litre top box in the photos makes the endearment useless), the large 21-inch front wheel and the high handlebar, the bike can strike a certain fear in beginners: the maneuvers from a standstill they require some attention, mitigated by the tight turning circle (you reverse gear in a handkerchief). The instrument cluster is tall, rally-style, and features a 6.5” color TFT touch screen that integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (connection takes place via the USB port on the right of the screen), as well as Bluetooth connectivity for smartphones; below, another smaller display shows the service lights and other essential information.

Agile and always ready

Once in gear, the well-known “Honda effect” is triggered, i.e. it seems to have been driving it for a month. The position on the saddle is comfortable, with the legs not too bent and the arms stretched out to grip the handlebar, raised and wide; the passenger travels comfortably too, except for the footrests: if the side bags are installed, there isn’t much space left for the feet if they go beyond 40-41. When running, the parallel twin is inexhaustible: the numbers say 1,084 cc, 102 HP of power and 105 Nm of maximum torque, but the facts prove that the engine is at all speeds: in sixth gear at 60 km/h Africa Twin restarts without hesitation and revs up fast. The chassis is counterbalanced by the chassis, designed to tackle (also) off-road: the sturdy steel semi-double cradle frame is combined with the seat post frame and swingarm, both in aluminium, and with the adjustable suspension.

Electronics for every terrain

The Africa Twin’s electronic equipment includes the six-axis Imu inertial platform which manages all the driving aids: seven-level traction control, two-mode ABS cornering, three-level anti-wheelie. Then there are six Riding Modes, four of which are pre-set (Urban, Sightseeing, Gravel, Off-road) plus two that are fully customizable. What surprises, however, is the simplicity of driving: with the Africa Twin you can be fast without effort, because the maneuvers are always intuitive. The front with the 21-inch wheel is never heavy, on the contrary: from how agile it is, it seems to have a 19-inch rim. If you overdo it – and it’s very easy: this Honda is really very quick considering its size – the two 310 mm front discs guarantee energetic braking. The clutch of the model under test did very well: very soft and with a short stroke, it allows very rapid changes, thanks to the well-tuned gearbox. Of course, the DCT is quite another thing. The off-road suspension on asphalt shows some limits but you have to really push a lot and it is limited to an accentuated pitch. In the end we look at the details: the test version, the Urban, without a central stand or cruise control, and with a low windshield and narrow hull, is not very suitable for long journeys: if you intend to tackle them, bet on the Adventure Sports trim which among other things, it mounts a 24.8 liter tank instead of 18.8, electronic suspension and offers greater protection from the wind.