Honda, awakening in Europe with two hybrid SUVs and one electric. ZR-V, CR-V and e:Ny1 debut

FRANKFURT – The giant has woken up. Even in Europe. Honda, in fact, has impressed the expected acceleration on the front of electric cars and on ultra-low emission hybrid ones. The research and development plan is impressive: 64 billion dollars by 2030 to arrive in 2040 to offer only electrified cars and this means pure electric, hybrid and even hydrogen fuel cells.

But it is on the product front that Honda launches a coup with the simultaneous launch of three new models in Europe. They are all SUVs. One is 100% electric and two are hybrids (one is also phev, Honda’s first plug-in which celebrates 75 years). Their names? ZR-V, CR-V and e:Ny1. The latter, with an unpronounceable name that looks like the password of a WiFi network, is the battery-operated one.

The three new SUVs, all built in China, enrich the range and go to occupy those market segments where the Japanese manufacturer was not present in a massive way. ZR-V is completely new in terms of style, positioning and “name plate”. CR-V is the revisited and up-to-date version of the “famous” CR-V, a great classic from the Japanese company.

The new models

The Honda ZR-V sits in the middle of the range between the HR-V lineup and the new CR-V, combining a sporty look with the e:HEV hybrid powertrain. Proposed for the C segment, this new SUV winks at younger motorists who like to stand out from the crowd, without sacrificing driving fun and elegance.

Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V derives as a concept from the Civic e:HEV and is proposed as a “juvenile” full-hybrid vehicle for the C segment. The engine is the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder direct injection engine as the Civic e:HEV but in this case it is been optimized for this new SUV, and works in combination with two additional engines that are responsible for providing the best performance.