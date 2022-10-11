Listen to the audio version of the article

This time to sign the new version of the Honda Hornet, the historic brand of the Japanese manufacturer born in 1998, is the R&D center in Rome, already author of the Africa Twin and the X-Adv. To distinguish the Hornet my2023 is the engine, the parallel twin of 755 cc that delivers 92 hp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm; With a curb weight of just 190 kg, the Hornet thus offers the best power-to-weight ratio in its class: 0.36 kW / kg.

If we combine this with the goodness of the chassis, as per Honda’s DNA, we will have confirmed the main characteristic of the Hornets: being extremely fun on the road, also thanks to the tire sections – 120 at the front and 160 at the rear – which offer agility in curve entry and great traction at the exit. The all-new diamond frame steel frame is paired with a 41mm Showa upside-down fork and a Showa rear shock with Pro-Link linkage. The electronic controls that make use of the Throttle By Wire technology and include four riding modes (one of which is completely customizable) are inevitable: they regulate three levels of traction control and three levels of power and engine brake adjustment.

23YM HONDA CB750 HORNET

Everything is controlled via the 5-inch color TFT display, which also provides connectivity to Android and iOs devices. The lighting is guaranteed by full led headlights; the direction indicators are automatically deactivated and also integrate the emergency braking signaling system. White, yellow, gray or black, the Honda Hornet will arrive on the market in the course of 2023 with prices yet to be defined.