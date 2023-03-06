Listen to the audio version of the article

All generations of the Honda Type R have perfectly embodied the hot-hatch meaning and, of course, the new series respects this rule. Obviously, by raising the bar both in terms of performance and dynamism and in general functionality, which takes over from the current less extreme Civic only electrified proposals. The Type R differs from other Civics because it is a pure thermal, the latest ever developed by Honda. A factor that probably prompted fans of this series of Civics to rush to order it so much that the quantity destined for Italy is already sold out.

Honda Civic Type R, la radiografia

The sixth series of the Type R is the fifth to arrive in Europe to coincide with the 50th birthday of the Civic, which for its part has reached the eleventh generation, and is powered by the most powerful 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder of the Vtec series ever , born from an almost general refinement of all its components thanks to technologies derived from motorsport, including the Formula 1 races in which Honda participates still collaborating with the Red Bull world champion team before the disengagement announced for 2025. The Vtec of the new Type R offers 9 horsepower more than that of the most extreme version of the previous series since it delivers 329 horsepower and a torque of 420 Nm constantly available between 2,200 and 4,000 rpm and is capable of turning freely up to 7,000 rpm. Mated to the six-speed manual gearbox, with the rev-match mode that perfectly aligns the rpm to the ratio being engaged, the latest edition of the more extreme Vtec interfaces with a weight of 1,429 kg, less than that of the previous Type R , determining a weight/power ratio of 4.3 kg/hp and pushes it up to 275 per hour, making it cross the finish line of 100 per hour in 5”4 with an average consumption of 8.2 l/100 km. The engine upgrade is accompanied by the structural stiffening of the general architecture, by the adaptation of the set-up of the suspension with adaptive shock absorbers integrated by 19″ rims wearing tires specially developed by Michelin, as well as by the update of the Brembo braking system and steering.

Honda Civic Type R, five-door sedan that does not go unnoticed

Dimensionally a little different from the other Civics, as it is 4.59 meters long and 1.89 meters wide as well as 1.40 meters high, the Type R offers the same functionality as its counterparts but is recognizable at first glance. In fact, the body kit integrates muscular wheel arches that cover the widened tracks, the large rear spoiler, the three tailpipes that emerge from the rear bumper shield, the air intakes that help the engine breathe and the slits that optimize the performance. of the flows around the car. The passenger compartment, like that of the other Civics, offers an adequate amount of space for passengers, especially if four rather than five, and the boot capacity is also in line with the size, ranging from 410 to 1,212 litres. The presentation of the interior is characterized by very supportive seats with the driver’s seat placed 8 millimeters lower than that of the previous Type R, to put the driver even more in contact with the car, and the digital instrumentation which provides plenty of information and that changes appearance depending on the configuration. In particular, the decidedly track-oriented +R also indicates lap time, evaluations on driving style and lateral and transversal acceleration values ​​in the central display. Data all shareable with others with the Log R 2.0 app.

Honda Civic Type R is unleashed on the track but instinctive even in the rain

Good for everyday use, even if the reactivity of the turbocharged four-cylinder makes you want to go further even when you go shopping with the Comfort mode because you immediately get the sensation of driving something very different from a bourgeois sedan as a family, the Type R shows what it offers on the track. In fact, we saw it at Imola, albeit for a few laps and in pouring rain. In fact, the heavy load of refined solutions and technologies embarked on the Type R makes itself felt, making this Civic engaging to drive, exciting and, even, confidential between the curbs for its composure, because it does not easily give in to excessive nervous reactions and because it stays well manageable even when the grip is not optimal or some mistakes are made. Naturally, the promptness and the incisive and linear delivery of the engine which extends up to 7,000 rpm, accompanied by the full tone that reaches the cockpit and which is emphasized by baritone mutterings, makes the game engaging. In short, there is always direct dialogue between the driver and the car and this is also supported by the excellent gearbox and precise steering.

Honda Civic Type R, how much it costs and which models it compares to

The price of the latest addition to the Civic Type R is 58,000 euros, a figure which also includes numerous safety devices which form a level 2 semi-assisted driving system. This Civic contrasts in particular with the Audi S3 Sportback TFSI quattro with 310 horsepower for 53,000 euros, the Cupra Leon 2.0 Tsi Vz carbon with 300 horsepower for 53,000 euros, the Ford Focus 2.3 Ecoboost St with 280 horsepower for 44,000 euros and the Volkswagen Golf 2.0 Tsi R 4Motion with 333 horsepower for 62,000 euros.