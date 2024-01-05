Honda dominates the Italian market, sales of motorcycles and scooters in 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

2023 will be a year to remember for Honda, which recorded an overall growth of +52.4% compared to 2022 thanks to +45.8% for scooters and +88.1% for motorcycles. The scooter segment reigns supreme where the Japanese company has registered 60,650 models which give it a 35% market share. The SH models are driving sales with the SH125i version leading the ranking given that it was the choice of 12,375 scooter riders. The SH150i (11,161 registrations) and the top of the range SH350i (10,333 registrations) models also performed very well, placing themselves in second and third place respectively in the top ten of the best-selling two-wheelers in 2023. Honda also places the ADV350 in the rankings at 6 th place and the “two-wheeled SUV” 9th place with 5,132 units sold.

23YM HONDA SH125i

Motorcycle sales are also not bad, where the “always green” Africa Twin stands out which in the two versions in the range was chosen by 3,880 motorcyclists, which gives it a +76.1% compared to 2022. In the segment of medium displacement models , Honda takes first place in the naked sports rankings with the Hornet. The Transalp 750 also performed well, recording 2,446 registrations since its launch in April.

For 2024, expectations are placed in the new models already on sale: the Africa Twin in the ES version with 21″ wheel and the Adventure Sport with 19″ wheel. And in April all the attention will be on the new, long-awaited CBR600RR, while there will be a lot of curiosity about the electronically managed E-Clutch clutch which will debut on the CB650R and CBR650R.