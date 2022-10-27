Home Business Honda executives praise Yadi electric car Honda cannot make a car as cheap as China
Business

Honda executives praise Yadi electric car Honda cannot make a car as cheap as China

by admin
Honda executives praise Yadi electric car Honda cannot make a car as cheap as China

According to data from the China Motorcycle Chamber of Commerce, China‘s motorcycle production and sales will exceed 20 million in 2021, setting a record high since 2015. However, in contrast, the domestic electric bicycle market is now more popular, and in 2021, electric bicycles will reach a sales record of 41 million units.

Among the leading brands of electric bicycles in China, Yadi’s annual sales volume exceeds 10 million units, and it belongs to the giant level in the global market, which has also attracted the attention of Honda, which started with motorcycles.

Recently, some media asked Nomura Shinji, executive director of Honda’s motorcycle (motorcycle) business, how he views the development of electric motorcycles in China.

Nomura Xinzi said that Mavericks and Yadea from China sell millions of electric motorcycles every year.Honda, which sells only a few hundred thousand units a year, might be presumptuous to see them as competitors.

However, we will also establish a production system with a scale of millions of vehicles, and strive to build a sales network including services, so as to establish a competitiveness that is not lost to Chinese companies.

In addition, when a reporter asked him when he felt the threat from the Chinese market, Nomura Shinji replied that since more than 10 years ago, I have felt a sense of crisis.

Every time I go to China for business trips, I see a lot of electric bikes on the road because of China‘s restrictions on petrol motorcycles.I have always thought that Chinese electric bikes are cheap, not what Honda can achieve.

See also  Generali: Equita raises 3% target to 19 euros

He also said that Honda also wants to strengthen the electric motorcycle business as soon as possible, but considering that it takes time to establish a parts supply chain and achieve high quality and low price, through the Chinese joint venture, Honda can launch products whose price and quality can compete with Chinese products in the future. .

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Ruofeng

You may also like

Inflation, Italian savings are the most penalized in...

Meloni and the hands of the government on...

Model Y rear-wheel drive version removes standard cold-gloss...

Moncler: revenues exceeded 1.5 billion euros in the...

Public offerings buck the market and increase positions...

Businesses, confidence declined for the fourth consecutive month....

International oil prices remain firm, supported by two...

Tod’s shares, Della Valle does not reach the...

Microsoft’s latest financial report: profit in the quarter...

The stock exchanges today, 27 October. Markets awaiting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy