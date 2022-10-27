According to data from the China Motorcycle Chamber of Commerce, China‘s motorcycle production and sales will exceed 20 million in 2021, setting a record high since 2015. However, in contrast, the domestic electric bicycle market is now more popular, and in 2021, electric bicycles will reach a sales record of 41 million units.

Among the leading brands of electric bicycles in China, Yadi’s annual sales volume exceeds 10 million units, and it belongs to the giant level in the global market, which has also attracted the attention of Honda, which started with motorcycles.

Recently, some media asked Nomura Shinji, executive director of Honda’s motorcycle (motorcycle) business, how he views the development of electric motorcycles in China.

Nomura Xinzi said that Mavericks and Yadea from China sell millions of electric motorcycles every year.Honda, which sells only a few hundred thousand units a year, might be presumptuous to see them as competitors.

However, we will also establish a production system with a scale of millions of vehicles, and strive to build a sales network including services, so as to establish a competitiveness that is not lost to Chinese companies.

In addition, when a reporter asked him when he felt the threat from the Chinese market, Nomura Shinji replied that since more than 10 years ago, I have felt a sense of crisis.

Every time I go to China for business trips, I see a lot of electric bikes on the road because of China‘s restrictions on petrol motorcycles.I have always thought that Chinese electric bikes are cheap, not what Honda can achieve.

He also said that Honda also wants to strengthen the electric motorcycle business as soon as possible, but considering that it takes time to establish a parts supply chain and achieve high quality and low price, through the Chinese joint venture, Honda can launch products whose price and quality can compete with Chinese products in the future. .