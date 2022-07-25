Listen to the audio version of the article

Honda with the new Type R has decided to offer the most exciting sports model ever, based on Honda’s tradition for high-performance cars, inspired by the racing spirit of the Japanese manufacturer. Available in Europe since early 2023, Civic Type R has already set new benchmarks, setting the lap record for a front-wheel drive sedan at the Suzuka circuit. The new Civic Type R will go on sale in Europe in early 2023.

The style is derived from the Civc sedan and: HEV

In the development stages, Honda engineers have perfected every aspect of the model, including the design, which is essential for improving aerodynamic performance. Lightweight components and powertrain enhancements have created the most responsive Type R ever. The new Type R is based on the design of the new Civic e: HEV. To ensure an already elegant and sporty line, it is lower and wider, with wheel arches protruding from the 19-inch wheels.

Improved the downforce of the car on the track

The large grille improves the flow of air to the engine, working in synergy with the new bonnet which in turn has an air intake also developed to optimize the entire flow of air to the front. Other design details that help improve downforce include side spoilers located behind the front wheels and a new rear diffuser that is integrated into the underbody in close contact with the upper body.

The Typer R rear spoiler is new and hitech

The flexible design of the spoiler helps generate the greatest downforce ever, and has been angled back to eliminate as much air resistance as possible. Backed by new die-cast aluminum brackets, the wing is lower but wider than the previous model, accentuating the new roofline and wider stance. Naturally it is functional to guarantee the best dynamic performance of the new car ever.

The passenger compartment incorporates the solutions seen on the sedan

The interior of the new model aims to enhance and driving pleasure and to increase the level of concentration. The passenger compartment maintains a high standard of comfort, practicality and refinement derived from the new Civic e: HEV with more details and emotional and sporty features, such as the red Type R finishes. and the sound of the engine. In addition to the Comfort, Sport and + R modes, there is the new Individual Mode to customize the driving experience. Solutions intended for use on the car track