A sustainable ecological transition developed to drastically reduce emissions and at the same time ensure performance on the benchmark road. Honda’s motorcycle division presented its goals for the future, starting with achieving carbon neutrality for all its products and business activities by 2050. The Japanese manufacturer will strive to achieve carbon neutrality for all scooter and motorcycle products. by 2040, as the primary focus of environmental strategies in the two-wheel business, through the acceleration of electrification and will continue to follow its plans for the reduction of CO2 emissions produced by internal combustion engines. This will also be possible thanks to the launch of ten or more electric motorcycles worldwide by 2025, aiming to sell 3.5 million units per year (15% of the total) in 2030. We talked about it with Yoshishige Nomura, Managing Officer and Chief Officer of Motorcycle and Power Products Operations, Honda Motor Co.

The timing of the transition

The world of two wheels is facing the transition to electric mobility with different timing than four wheels. The reason is fundamentally linked to the lack of obligations in this regard, as has happened for cars with the stop to thermals in Europe starting from 2035, and to greater obstacles to overcome from a technical point of view. So what will the timing of the transition be like? “For now I cannot give certain dates. We will certainly follow future emissions regulations. It will be a long transition, with the two engines living together, thus responding to different needs ”confirmed Nomura. No specific details even on the electric models arriving in Italy but the confirmation of the marketing of two-wheelers with zero emissions capable of not making one regret, for performance and driving pleasure, the thermal versions.

Honda, alternative fuels

In order to achieve carbon neutrality in compliance with all specific motorcycle requirements, Honda continues its initiatives to reduce the CO2 emissions produced by internal combustion engines, while developing models powered by neutral fuels such as gasoline blends. and ethanol. In addition to the flex-fuel powered model (E100) introduced in Brazil, Honda plans to launch flex-fuel models (E20) in early 2023 and flex-fuel models in India, one of its main motorcycle markets. (E100) in 2025. “The use of neutral fuels makes it possible to drastically reduce emissions – specified Nomura – without having to upset the architecture of the engines or have to intervene with major changes”.

The importance of Atessa

As confirmed by Yoshishige Nomura, the Atessa plant remains a key element for Honda production thanks to the level of quality achieved. For now, the production of an electric Honda Sh is not planned, but in the future there could be some news given the central role that the Japanese model produced in Italy plays.

