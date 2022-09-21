Listen to the audio version of the article

What are the characteristics that are asked of a motorcycle with which to face long journeys and many hours in the saddle? That it is comfortable, first of all, both in ergonomics and in protection from wind, cold and rain; and then that it is powerful enough to be able to travel in two, laden with luggage (and that it indulges the desire to drive more “happily” which occasionally attacks even the quietest motorcyclist). But the list could go a long way, depending on everyone’s preferences. Honda has tried to bring them all together with the Nt1100, a model that takes the road and driving setting of sport touring (for example, both wheels are 17 “) and combines them with the comfortable riding position of maxi enduro, with an upright torso. and arms stretched out on the high handlebars.

How it is made

The front of the Nt1100 is very reminiscent of that of the X-Adv, the scooter-motorcycle of the House, with the LED headlights that give it a frowning look; above, the windshield, adjustable to five positions, and the upper and lower deflectors promise significant wind protection for the helmet and shoulders. At the heart of the model we find the parallel twin of 1,084 cc with 102 hp and 104 Nm, borrowed from the adventurous sister Africa Twin, which promises (and maintains) distances of about 20 km / l, therefore 400 km between a stop at the gas station and the next. , considering the 20-liter tank. Combined with the semi-double cradle steel frame we find the suspension with increased travel (150 mm): 43 mm diameter Showa Sff-Bp fork and shock absorber with hydraulic adjustment of the spring preload knob.

The electronics are more than adequate and include three preset riding modes (Tour, Urban and Rain) and two customizable ones, as well as traction control and anti-wheelie system (anti-wheelie). The version we tested was the one with the six-speed Dct double-clutch gearbox (mounted so far on over 200,000 Hondas), largely chosen by the buyers of the Nt1100 (requires a surcharge of 1,000 euros): after trying it, we must admit that it is also difficult to do without it, especially for those who use the bike 365 days a year and in traffic. Finally, the standard equipment is for travel: it includes side cases, heated grips, cruise control and center stand.

How are you

The saddle is 820 mm from the ground and is well padded without being saggy: it is comfortable even after a few hours of travel and allows everyone to rest their feet on the ground, an aspect that is not secondary given that the typical use involves passengers and full suitcases. In front of us the dashboard with 6.5-inch tft touch screen that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with the smartphone: it is easily readable in all light conditions. The left-hand block that also houses the electronic gearshift levers is rather crowded: it requires a bit of getting used to, but climbing with a touch of the thumb is really comfortable. Even this Honda does not deny the fame of the Japanese manufacturer: just a few curves are enough to get to know the bike; the Nt1100 drives effortlessly, even when you force the pace a little. Among the different gearbox settings (D, S1, S2 and S3, in addition to the M, manual), we preferred the S2: the D, in fact, is aimed at fuel saving and keeps the engine rpm very low, with the result that in long curves, such as large roundabouts or motorway entrances, it happens to be in too high a gear. The 102 hp will not appeal to fans of numbers, but are more than enough to give character to the Nt1100, also thanks to the considerable torque available at the bottom: in S3 the gears are pulled, with a very pleasant sport exhaust sound.

The braking system is very good, especially the front, with 310 mm discs and radial calipers with four pistons, powerful but not aggressive as was the case on some sport touring of the past. While in the city they appreciate the very reduced steering angle and the suspension’s ability to absorb every hole well, on the motorway it is the excellent protection that amazes, thanks also to the side deflectors that remove air from the shoulders; vibrations non-existent. Defects? Some motorcyclists will prefer the sporty and gritty look sported by some competitors to the apparent propensity for touring in the Nt1100’s bike-engine-gearbox package, which – beware – knows how to pull out its nails and scratch when needed.