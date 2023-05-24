Honda returns to F1 to power Aston Martin

Honda Motor issued a statement on May 24, agreeing to return to the F1 World Formula One Championship in 2026 and provide power units for the Aston Martin team. 2026 will be an important time point, when F1 will fully adopt 100% sustainable fuel. Honda thinks this fits well with its own direction.

The F1 competition has proposed to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, and requires participating teams to use 100% sustainable fuels from 2026. At that time, 50% of the maximum power output will be provided by the engine, and the other 50% will be provided by electric motors. Compared with the current level, the proportion of electric energy in the power output will be greatly increased. Specifically, starting from 2026, while reducing the power output of the engine, the output power of the energy regeneration system (which can recover energy from the racing car during deceleration and convert it into electrical energy) will be increased to three times the current output power, The maximum output of the engine and motor will be at the same level.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Sanbe explained the reasons behind Honda’s decision to return to F1: “One of the key reasons why we decided to take on new challenges in F1 is that the world‘s top motorsport is moving towards sustainability, which is consistent with Honda’s carbon neutrality. The goals are aligned, and it will also be a platform to advance our electrification technology.”

Starting from 2022, all Honda racing activities have been handed over to Honda Racing Co., Ltd. Therefore, the development, participation and operation of the F1 power unit will also be in charge of it.

Editor’s summary: Honda once withdrew from F1 after the 2021 season, saying at the time that it would focus its resources on carbon neutrality in its core business. Now returning to the F1 arena again, it is precisely because of another major change in the F1 rules. For Honda, which has been helping Red Bull develop the power unit of the championship car before, it is a challenge and a time to show off its muscles.