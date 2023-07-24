Honda’s Current Position in the US Automotive Market: Sales, Rankings, and Performance of their Best-Selling Sedan

Title: Honda Accord Outperforms Civic in the American Automotive Market in 2023

Publication Date: July 23, 2023

With the first half of 2023 data being published, the American automotive market has seen Ford leading the pack in terms of sales. The high demand for its pick-up trucks has placed Ford in the top spot. Following Ford, Chevrolet and the Japanese brands Toyota, Honda, and Nissan occupy the second, fourth, and fifth positions respectively. SUV sales have been a major contributor to these brands, with models like the RAV4, CR-V, and Rogue ranking among the top 10 best-selling vehicles in the American market.

Despite the dominance of trucks and SUVs in the American automotive market, sedans continue to thrive, unlike in Europe. In the case of Honda, its best-selling sedan might come as a surprise. The Honda Accord has outperformed the popular Honda Civic in terms of sales.

Between January and June of 2023, Honda registered a total of 557,890 new copies, placing it in fourth position among all automotive brands. The Honda Accord contributed significantly to this figure, with 99,845 units sold during the same period. This represents a remarkable 24.15% increase compared to the sales of the Honda Accord in January-June 2022.

Among the sedans with both combustion and hybrid systems, the Honda Accord stands out as the second best-selling sedan nationwide, second only to the Toyota Camry. The Honda Civic closely follows, with only a slight difference in sales compared to the Toyota Corolla. This head-to-head competition between the Honda and Toyota models reflects the strong competition in the sedan segment.

As the American automotive market continues to evolve, it is evident that Honda’s performance with the Honda Accord has been remarkable. Despite SUVs dominating the market, the Honda Accord has managed to carve out a significant share and has become one of the most successful vehicles in the country. With its impressive sales growth, Honda is poised to make further strides in the coming months.

The Honda Accord’s success reaffirms the brand’s commitment to producing quality sedans that cater to American consumers’ preferences. As the automotive landscape continues to shift, it will be interesting to see how Honda adapts and capitalizes on the evolving market trends.

