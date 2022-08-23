Original title: Hong Kong and US IPO Weekly Report | Dingdang Health passed the hearing of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the B2B trading platform Dajian Yuncang was listed in the United States

Last week (August 18-August 21, 2022), 2 companies inListed in Hong Kong2China concept stocksexistUS stock market。

During the period, 1 company passed the hearing of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and 2 companies started the IPO.

In terms of form submission, last week, one company submitted a form to the Hong Kong Stock ExchangeIPO listing, 1 Chinese concept stock submitted a form to the SEC. Here is the full list:

one,List: Huide, the third SPAC company in Hong Kong stock market, acquired -Z officially landed in Hong Kong stock market

Last week, a total of 2 companies were listed on the Hong Kong stock market, specifically Huide Acquisition-Z and Shuangcaizhuang.

Huide acquisition-Z listed in Hong Kong

Huide Acquisition-Z The IPO is expected to issue 100 million shares,issue priceIt is HK$10 per share and 115,000 shares per lot.

The founders of the company are Chen Delin, Zeng Jingxuan and Juyi. All of the promoter shares will be held by Hong Kong Huide Limited, which is 51% owned by Extra Shine (wholly owned by Chen Delin), 32% by Pride Vision (wholly owned by Zeng Jingxuan) and 17% by Juyi .

The company intends to focus on sustainable andCorporate GovernanceCompetitive advantage in terms of, and has operations or is expected to have operations in the Greater China regionFinancial Servicesor technology companies.

2. Hong Kong stock hearing and prospectus list: Dingdang Health passed the hearing of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Last week, a total of 1 company passed the hearing of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and 2 companies started the IPO. Among them, China CDFG has closed the IPO.

Dingdang Health, a digital healthcare home service provider, passed the HKEx hearing

According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, in terms of revenue in 2021, the Company is a leading service provider in the digital retail pharmacy industry in China, ranking third in the industry with a market share of 1.0%.

Dingdang Health’s revenue mainly comes from pharmaceuticals and healthcare business and others. Revenue from the pharmaceutical and healthcare business includes revenue generated from online direct sales, business distribution and offline retailing, which together accounted for more than 95% of our revenue during the Track Record Period. Others mainly include marketing services, marketing services and other services.

From 2018 to 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the company's revenue was 585 million yuan, 1.276 billion yuan, 2.229 billion yuan, 3.679 billion yuan and 987 million yuan respectively; in the same period, the loss and total comprehensive expenditure during the year were 103 million yuan, 274 million yuan, 920 million yuan, 1.6 billion yuan and 404 million yuan. China CDFG closes IPO, listing imminent China CDFG this timeThe final price for the issuance of foreign shares (H shares) is HK$158 per share and is expected to be listed on August 25, 2022. According to Frost & Sullivan, according toAccording to calculations, the company's global ranking will be ranked first in the world in 2020 and 2021. For the years ended December 31, 2019, 2020 and 2021, the company's revenue was RMB 48.013 billion, 52.598 billion and 67.676 billion respectively, while the company's revenueThey were 5.471 billion yuan, 7.109 billion yuan and 12.441 billion yuan respectively. From 2019 to 2021, the company's revenue will grow at a CAGR of 18.7%, while the company's net profit will grow at a CAGR of 50.8%. three,US stock marketList: Dajian Yuncang is listed in the United States, and JD.com is a shareholder Last week, a total of 2 Chinese concept stocks were listed on the U.S. stock market, specifically Dajian Yuncang and New Materials for the Stone Tram. Dajian Yuncang, a B2B trading platform, landed on Nasdaq The initial price of Dajian Yuncang was US$12.25, and 2.94 million Class A ordinary shares were issued. On the first day of listing, Dajian Yuncang rose more than 68% intraday. As of the close of the day, Dajian Yuncang reported $15.69, up 28.08%, with a total market value of $624 million. Dajian Cloud Warehouse is a B2B trading platform engaged in the export of bulky commodities. Dajian Cloud Warehouse focuses on international bulk commodity trade, transforms the traditional foreign trade industry through digital trade, and provides online or offline comprehensive cross-border transaction and delivery services for global bulk commodities. The company launched GigaCloud Marketplace, a large-scale e-commerce platform under its Hong Kong subsidiary in 2019. On the financial side, the company's total revenue for 2019-2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 was $122.3 million, $275.5 million, $414.2 million, $94.5 million, and $94.5 million, respectively. $112.4 million; net income was $2.9 million, $37.5 million, $29.3 million, $8 million, and $4.7 million, respectively. In the shareholder structure before listing, Jingdong accounted for 11.3%, and Red Star accounted for 7.9%. 4. List of U.S. stock listing submissions: Hong Kong Information Global Engine Group submits a prospectus Last week, one Chinese concept stock submitted a prospectus to the SEC. Global Engine Group intends to issue 17 million ordinary shares under the name "GLE". The company is an integrated solutions provider that drives business results and innovation through the use of information and communication technology ("ICT") solutions. In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, the company's revenue was HK$25.6 million, compared with HK$10 million in the same period last year; in the same period, net profit was HK$7 million, compared with HK$3.1 million in the same period last year. 5. Prospects for new shares this week This week (August 22-August 28) is expected to have 2 companies inHong Kong IPOListed, no Chinese concept stocks are listedUS stock IPOlisted.

