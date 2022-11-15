Home Business Hong Kong Bank Holdings (08162) Announces the Results for the First Three Quarters, Shareholders’ Attributable Loss of HK$21.636 million, an Increase of 18.16% YoY | Hong Kong Bank Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Hong Kong Bank Holdings (08162) Announces the Results for the First Three Quarters, Shareholders' Attributable Loss of HK$21.636 million, an Increase of 18.16% YoY

Hong Kong Bank Holdings (08162) Announces the Results for the First Three Quarters, Shareholders’ Attributable Loss of HK$21.636 million, an Increase of 18.16% YoY | Hong Kong Bank Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Bank of Hong Kong Holdings(08162) released its third quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved revenue of HK$21.508 million, a year-on-year increase of 132.19%; loss attributable to shareholders was HK$21.636 million, an increase of 18.16% year-on-year; The basic loss was 2.61 HK cents.

According to the announcement, the widening loss was mainly attributable to the net impact of the following: an increase in the total revenue of the group of approximately HK$12.2 million; the recognition of the book value of inventories sold by approximately HK$16.2 million (corresponding period in 2021: approximately HK$5.4 million); share of Loss of associates was approximately HK$3.4 million (same period in 2021: share of profit of associates of approximately HK$100,000); employee costs decreased by approximately HK$3.5 million; and other operating expenses increased by approximately HK$5.1 million.

