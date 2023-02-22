February 22, 2023 at 6:19 am Last updated: 13 minutes ago

image captiontext, In his speech, Chen Maobo took the initiative to defend whether the deficit budget violates the principle of "living within our means" in Hong Kong's "Basic Law".

As Hong Kong moves back to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic and the world faces a cost of living crisis, the “Pai Tang Bailout” measures became the focus of the Lee Ka-chao government’s first budget, but “Pai Tang” “And the intensity of reducing and exempting various fees has decreased compared with last year.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo announced on Wednesday (February 22) when he delivered the budget in the Legislative Council that “consumer coupons” will be distributed again, but the amount will be halved from last year. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Hong Kong government has issued cash or coupons to all citizens after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. Measures such as reduction or exemption of personal assessment tax have also been extended.

Various relief measures are superimposed with the expected reduction in revenue. The final fiscal deficit in 2022 is expected to be 139.8 billion Hong Kong dollars (17.8 billion U.S. dollars; 122.8 billion yuan), which is much higher than the original plan of 56 billion Hong Kong dollars. .

Chen Maobo said that Hong Kong’s overall economy will shrink by 3.5% in 2022, but in view of factors such as accelerated economic growth in mainland China, he expects Hong Kong’s economy to “rebound strongly”, and the real economic growth in 2023 will be 3.5% to 5.5%. rate will rise to 2.5%.

Chen Maobo also pointed out that in 2022, the trading volume of the Hong Kong real estate market will drop by nearly 40%, and property prices will drop by 15.6% for the whole year. He announced that he will maintain all the “spicy moves” measures to suppress real estate demand, but will adjust the ad valorem stamp duty tax band for home purchases to reduce the burden of first-time home buyers.

The budget speech pointed out that, together with various bonds to be issued in 2023, Hong Kong’s fiscal reserves will drop to HK$762.9 billion, equivalent to 12 months of government expenditure.

image captiontext, In 2022, Hong Kong's overall gross domestic product (GDP) will decline by 3.5% year-on-year.

Dr. Ruan Yingxian, a lecturer at the School of Economics and Management of the University of Hong Kong, commented to BBC Chinese that the total deficit in the past three fiscal years was as high as 300 billion Hong Kong dollars. However, this was actually due to the epidemic prevention expenditure of about 600 billion Hong Kong dollars. Therefore, she does not think that Hong Kong currently has a structural fiscal deficit. , At the same time, he believes that the SAR government should not reduce the long-standing “sugar distribution” measures, nor should it increase taxes.

Ruan Yingxian believes that 3.5% to 5.5% economic growth is an achievable target, but geopolitical risks must be paid attention to, such as whether any sanctions imposed by the United States on China will affect Hong Kong. In addition, if mainland China strengthens regulation of any industry, it may also have an impact on Hong Kong’s economy.

“Pay money” and innovation and technology

After reviewing the economy in 2022 and looking forward to the economy in 2023 at the beginning of his speech, Chen Maobo took the lead in announcing various measures to “reduce economic pressure on citizens”, including:

HK$5,000 e-voucher for eligible permanent residents aged 18 or above and new arrivals to Hong Kong; eligible non-permanent residents—including international students—will receive HK$2,500 each

With a ceiling of HK$6,000, salaries tax and personal assessment tax will be reduced for the fiscal year 2022 to 2023, involving a total of HK$8.5 billion

Reduce residential property rates for the first two quarters of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with a maximum of HK$1,000 per quarter per household, involving a total of HK$5.2 billion

An additional half-monthly payment was made to those who applied for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) and other welfare benefits, involving a sum of HK$2.721 billion

From the fiscal year 2023 to 2024, the basic tax allowance for children and the additional tax allowance for the tax year of child birth will be increased, and the annual tax will be reduced by 610 million Hong Kong dollars.

image captiontext, Chen Maobo hopes that the allocation of funds to host international sports competitions and other activities will attract tourists to return.

However, public opinion in Hong Kong has noticed that the amount of consumer coupons will be halved compared to 2022, and the amount of personal tax relief will also be less than last year. Some netizens posted online memes shortly after the budget was announced, questioning the difference in tax relief to offset the amount of consumer vouchers.

The speech went on to propose a number of measures to promote economic development, most of which are related to the innovative technology industry. This includes conducting feasibility studies on the establishment of an artificial intelligence supercomputer center, accelerating the development of the third-generation Internet (Web3) ecosystem, and building an international green technology and financial center.

The Budget continues to emphasize that Hong Kong should “seize the opportunity” to participate in the “Belt and Road” initiative and the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” policy advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The mechanism facilitates foreign companies to relocate their place of registration to Hong Kong, in line with the measures of “grabbing talent” and “grabbing enterprises” proposed by Chief Executive Lee Kar-chau in his policy address.

Dr. Ruan Yingxian commented on BBC Chinese: “Brain drain is really serious, it is eager to fill in holes… Finding good companies to come to Hong Kong is very important to attract talents, because talents follow job opportunities and will not come to a desert for no reason. “

Bill Lee, Hong Kong Operations Director of the Asian recruitment website JobsDB, said in a written comment that the promotion of attracting foreign companies to relocate to Hong Kong, on the one hand, can attract talents from related companies to Hong Kong, and on the other hand, it can also increase jobs. Local talents provide more opportunities and enhance Hong Kong’s attractiveness as a talent hub.

Li Wanyin, Director of Hong Kong Research Department of Colliers, a Canadian multinational real estate and investment consulting company, commented: “The office and industrial real estate markets will benefit from the inflow of overseas companies and talents, but there are limited real measures to stimulate the recovery of the residential property market. Therefore, we expect Housing prices are not going to rebound much.”

image captiontext, The measures proposed by Chen Maobo to attract talents to Hong Kong are aimed at matching Li Jiachao’s “grabbing talents” measures.

100 Billion Deficit and Need for Poverty Alleviation

Chen Maobo took the initiative to defend whether successive budget deficits violated Article 107 of Hong Kong’s “Basic Law”, requiring public finances to “be based on the principle of living within our means, strive to balance revenue and expenditure, and avoid deficits.” Stabilize the economy, protect the lives of the people, and relieve everyone’s pressure. If the balance goes up and down, the government’s finances will run into deficit.” See also Eni: agreement in Egypt for the production of hydrogen

“Using Hong Kong’s financial situation in times of adversity in the past as a reference, I think the current level of fiscal reserves is sound.”

Under the premise that personal income tax and profit tax revenues are expected to increase by 6.4% year-on-year, land auction revenues will increase by 20%, and stamp duty on real estate transactions will increase by 27%. The Hong Kong Jockey Club has imposed an “additional football betting tax” for five years, that is, 30% per stick of Hong Kong dollar six cents and raised tobacco tax.

Dr. Ruan Yingxian from the University of Hong Kong commented: “Adding these football betting and tobacco taxes, etc., will charge an extra three billion yuan, which will not help the deficit of more than one hundred billion yuan.”

The previous SAR government announced in May last year that the smoking rate in Hong Kong would drop by 0.7 percentage points to 9.5% between 2019 and 2021. Dr. Ruan Yingxian analyzed to BBC Chinese that the drop in smoking rate made it unnecessary to increase tobacco tax. But Chen Maobo said in his speech that he hoped that the tax increase would further reduce the smoking rate to 7.8%.

image captiontext, Some non-governmental organizations believe that consumer coupons will not help poor households much.

While Ruan Yingxian and other analysts tend to believe that Hong Kong does not have a structural deficit, other experts have also warned: Dr. Kwan Cheuk-chiu, director of the Crown Business and Economic Research Center, told AFP that if both the quality and quantity of the young labor force deteriorate , will weaken economic growth and salaries tax revenue, affect the medium and long-term income of the SAR government, and Hong Kong will fall into a structural deficit.

All parties in the Legislative Council have given positive comments to the budget. Di Zhiyuan, the only member of the 90 members who claims to be a non-establishment member, criticized the budget for “not mentioning” the work of poverty alleviation, and believed that spending Coupons, etc. are not effective poverty alleviation methods.

The Democratic Party, which has no seats in the Legislative Council, believes that the budget is “not very innovative, but not lost, and lacks surprises.” The party chairman Luo Jianxi welcomes the continued distribution of consumer vouchers, but requests an increase to HK$15,000 per person. He also urged the SAR government to “make Hong Kong people feel free to live, whether it is financial freedom or other freedom of expression”.