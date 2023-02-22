Home Business Hong Kong Budget 2023: With a 100-billion-dollar deficit, “sugar pies” will be reduced, and the economy is expected to “rebound strongly” – BBC News 中文
Hong Kong Budget 2023: With a 100-billion-dollar deficit, “sugar pies” will be reduced, and the economy is expected to “rebound strongly” – BBC News 中文

Hong Kong Budget 2023: With a 100-billion-dollar deficit, “sugar pies” will be reduced, and the economy is expected to “rebound strongly” – BBC News 中文

In his speech, Chen Maobo took the initiative to defend whether the deficit budget violates the principle of “living within our means” in Hong Kong’s “Basic Law”.

As Hong Kong moves back to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic and the world faces a cost of living crisis, the “Pai Tang Bailout” measures became the focus of the Lee Ka-chao government’s first budget, but “Pai Tang” “And the intensity of reducing and exempting various fees has decreased compared with last year.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo announced on Wednesday (February 22) when he delivered the budget in the Legislative Council that “consumer coupons” will be distributed again, but the amount will be halved from last year. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Hong Kong government has issued cash or coupons to all citizens after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. Measures such as reduction or exemption of personal assessment tax have also been extended. Various relief measures are superimposed with the expected reduction in revenue. The final fiscal deficit in 2022 is expected to be 139.8 billion Hong Kong dollars (17.8 billion U.S. dollars; 122.8 billion yuan), which is much higher than the original plan of 56 billion Hong Kong dollars. .

Chen Maobo said that Hong Kong’s overall economy will shrink by 3.5% in 2022, but in view of factors such as accelerated economic growth in mainland China, he expects Hong Kong’s economy to “rebound strongly”, and the real economic growth in 2023 will be 3.5% to 5.5%. rate will rise to 2.5%.

Chen Maobo also pointed out that in 2022, the trading volume of the Hong Kong real estate market will drop by nearly 40%, and property prices will drop by 15.6% for the whole year. He announced that he will maintain all the “spicy moves” measures to suppress real estate demand, but will adjust the ad valorem stamp duty tax band for home purchases to reduce the burden of first-time home buyers.

