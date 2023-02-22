4 hours ago

image source,Reuters image captiontext, In his speech, Chen Maobo took the initiative to defend whether the deficit budget violates the principle of “living within our means” in Hong Kong’s “Basic Law”.

As Hong Kong moves back to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic and the world faces a cost of living crisis, the “Pai Tang Bailout” measures became the focus of the Lee Ka-chao government’s first budget, but “Pai Tang” “And the intensity of reducing and exempting various fees has decreased compared with last year.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo announced on Wednesday (February 22) when he delivered the budget in the Legislative Council that “consumer coupons” will be distributed again, but the amount will be halved from last year. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Hong Kong government has issued cash or coupons to all citizens after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. Measures such as reduction or exemption of personal assessment tax have also been extended. Various relief measures are superimposed with the expected reduction in revenue. The final fiscal deficit in 2022 is expected to be 139.8 billion Hong Kong dollars (17.8 billion U.S. dollars; 122.8 billion yuan), which is much higher than the original plan of 56 billion Hong Kong dollars. .

Chen Maobo said that Hong Kong’s overall economy will shrink by 3.5% in 2022, but in view of factors such as accelerated economic growth in mainland China, he expects Hong Kong’s economy to “rebound strongly”, and the real economic growth in 2023 will be 3.5% to 5.5%. rate will rise to 2.5%. See also Daily limit and resumption of stocks: 5 shares have closed orders exceeding 100 million yuan – yqqlm

Chen Maobo also pointed out that in 2022, the trading volume of the Hong Kong real estate market will drop by nearly 40%, and property prices will drop by 15.6% for the whole year. He announced that he will maintain all the “spicy moves” measures to suppress real estate demand, but will adjust the ad valorem stamp duty tax band for home purchases to reduce the burden of first-time home buyers.

According to Reuters, analysts generally believe that Hong Kong’s economic recovery is still facing high uncertainty in the face of the weak global economy and Hong Kong’s need to keep up with the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes under the maintenance of the pegged exchange rate system between the Hong Kong dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The budget speech pointed out that, together with various bonds to be issued in 2023, Hong Kong’s fiscal reserves will drop to HK$762.9 billion, equivalent to 12 months of government expenditure.

“Pay money” and innovation and technology

image source,Reuters image captiontext, In 2022, Hong Kong’s overall gross domestic product (GDP) will decline by 3.5% year-on-year.

After reviewing the economy in 2022 and looking forward to the economy in 2023 at the beginning of his speech, Chen Maobo took the lead in announcing various measures to “reduce economic pressure on citizens”, including:

HK$5,000 e-voucher for eligible permanent residents aged 18 or above and new arrivals to Hong Kong; eligible non-permanent residents—including international students—will receive HK$2,500 each

With a ceiling of HK$6,000, salaries tax and personal assessment tax will be reduced for the fiscal year 2022 to 2023, involving a total of HK$8.5 billion

Reduce residential property rates for the first two quarters of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with a maximum of HK$1,000 per quarter per household, involving a total of HK$5.2 billion

An additional half-monthly payment was made to those who applied for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) and other welfare benefits, involving a sum of HK$2.721 billion

From the fiscal year 2023 to 2024, the basic tax allowance for children and the additional tax allowance for the tax year of child birth will be increased, and the annual tax will be reduced by 610 million Hong Kong dollars. See also The stock exchanges today, 23 September. Rising rates and recession worry the markets, EU price lists are falling

Among them, electronic consumer vouchers are distributed for the third consecutive year, and together with the distribution of 10,000 Hong Kong dollars in cash per person in 2020, it is the fourth consecutive year of “money distribution”.

The speech went on to propose a number of measures to promote economic development, most of which are related to the innovative technology industry. This includes conducting feasibility studies on the establishment of an artificial intelligence supercomputer center, accelerating the development of the third-generation Internet (Web3) ecosystem, and building an international green technology and financial center.

The Budget continues to emphasize that Hong Kong should “seize the opportunity” to participate in the “Belt and Road” initiative and the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” policy advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The mechanism facilitates foreign companies to relocate their place of registration to Hong Kong, in line with the measures of “grabbing talent” and “grabbing enterprises” proposed by Chief Executive Lee Kar-chau in his policy address.

Chen Maobo took the initiative to defend whether successive budget deficits violated Article 107 of Hong Kong’s “Basic Law”, requiring public finances to “be based on the principle of living within our means, strive to balance revenue and expenditure, and avoid deficits.” Stabilize the economy, protect the lives of the people, and relieve everyone’s pressure. If the balance goes up and down, the government’s finances will run into deficit.”