Hong Kong Dollar HIBOR Rates Experience Mixed Movement: Overnight Rate Rises, while 2-Week Rate Falls

Title: Hong Kong Overnight HIBOR Sees a Significant Rise, HIBOR for Real Estate Mortgages Falls

Date: August 11, 2021

Byline: Opinion Hong Kong Newsletter

Hong Kong’s short-term interest rates experienced a series of fluctuations on August 11, with overnight HIBOR witnessing a substantial increase. Concurrently, the Hong Kong dollar offered rate (HIBOR) pertaining to real estate mortgages recorded a notable decline over the past three days.

In regards to short-term interest rates, the overnight HIBOR surged by 26.76 points, reaching 3.5%. This spike reflects a growing demand for short-term borrowing and lending within the financial market, indicating potential economic activity in Hong Kong.

Simultaneously, the 1-week HIBOR rose by 1.72 points to settle at 4.2672%, further indicating stability in the short-term borrowing market. Conversely, the 2-week HIBOR experienced a decline of 2.27 points, reaching 4.41506%.

Shifting the focus to medium and long-term interest rates, the 3-month HIBOR experienced a marginal decline of 0.12 basis points, settling at 5.10845%. Similarly, the 6-month HIBOR witnessed a slight drop of 0.13 basis points, reaching 5.29012%. The most significant decrease occurred in the 12-month HIBOR, which fell by 2.35 basis points to 5.39958%.

These fluctuations in the HIBOR rates indicate potential shifts in Hong Kong’s financial landscape. The rise in short-term interest rates suggests increased market participation and economic activity. The drop in real estate mortgage HIBOR over the past three days highlights a potential opportunity for homebuyers or property owners seeking refinancing options in the current market.

Market analysts continue to closely monitor these interest rates as they provide valuable insights into the overall health and liquidity of Hong Kong’s financial markets. The HIBOR rates serve as an indispensable benchmark, providing investors and financial institutions with an understanding of the prevailing interest rate environment.

As Hong Kong’s economy gradually recovers from the impacts of the global pandemic, it is crucial to keep a close watch on interest rates and their potential implications on various sectors, especially real estate and overall market sentiment.

