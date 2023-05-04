Hong Kong dollar interbank interest rate continues to rise across the board, interbank interest rate rises for 11 consecutive days and hits four-month high | interest rate hike_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On May 4, the Hong Kong dollar interbank interest rate continued to rise across the board. According to data from the Hong Kong Association of Banks, the one-month interbank interest rate related to mortgages rose for 11 consecutive days, and the latest rose to 3.62857%, a four-month high, up 0.07524% from the previous day. The overnight interest rate rose to 3.41869%, the one-week interest rate rose to 3.45405%, the two-week interest rate rose to 3.48625%, and the three-month interest rate, which reflects the cost of bank funds, rose to 3.99423%. In terms of long-term interest rates, the six-month interbank rate rose to 4.16607%; the one-year interbank rate rose to 4.54929%. In addition, on the same day, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%. Overnight, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points and signaled that this may be the last rate hike of this round.

