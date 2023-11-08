Hong Kong Economic Growth Forecast Revised Downward to Just Over 3%

Hong Kong’s Economic Growth Forecast Revised Downwards to Just Over 3%

The Hong Kong economy’s recovery is weaker than expected, with the number of tourists arriving in the city lower than anticipated. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po attended the International Financial Leaders Investment Summit on November 7th and revised the economic growth forecast, lowering it to just over 3% from the previous estimate of 3.5% to 5.5% made at the beginning of the year.

Chan Mo-po explained that the downward revision is due to the continued weakness in mainland exports and Hong Kong re-exports, which have not improved as expected in the second half of the year. Additionally, the gradual return of international flights has only reached about 70% of pre-pandemic levels, impacting passenger volume and economic performance.

Looking towards the future, Chan Mo-po expects short-term economic growth to rely on service industry exports, tourism, and private consumption, while the medium-term growth will depend on “dual engines” such as financial services and innovative technology. The government has invested nearly NT$200 billion in innovation and technology in recent years to attract more companies and drive the economy.

In response to the increased number of negative equity cases, Chan Mo-po reassured the public that Hong Kong’s economy is still growing by more than 3% and that housing expenditure accounts for less than 40% of income, indicating a stable housing market.

Regarding the property market adjustment, Chan Mo-po emphasized that the measures introduced were aimed at preventing short-term speculation and suppressing supply and demand imbalances. With the market now showing signs of stability and speculation diminishing, adjustments have been made. He also noted that Hong Kong’s open economy is influenced by external geopolitical tensions and expectations of high interest rates, leading to cautious property buyers.

Overall, despite the downward revision in the economic growth forecast, Chan Mo-po remains optimistic about the future of Hong Kong’s economy, citing the potential for increased tourism and the government’s investment in innovation and technology as driving forces for growth.

By Yang Ri, Epoch Times, November 08, 2023

