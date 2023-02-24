Home Business Hong Kong Exchange, CEO: Excess savings of $2.5 trillion from China. Great opportunities on the horizon




The CEO of the Hong Kong Exchange, the Hong Kong stock exchange, was more than optimistic about the consequences of the reopening of China‘s economy from the lockdown period previously launched with the Zero Covid policy.

“All those consumptions that have not had an opportunity… all of a sudden everything will pour into the market, creating enormous opportunities for growth”.

Interviewed by CNBC, Nicolas Aguzin referred to the excess savings worth 2.5 trillion dollars accumulated by Chinese families during the Covid lockdowns.

The comments by the CEO of the operator that manages the Hong Kong stock exchange were released after the publication of the financial results of the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing.

The accounts showed that in 2022 the profits of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange fell by almost 20% to (profit attributable to shareholders) 10.08 billion Hong Kong dollars, the equivalent of 1.7 billion of US dollars.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, HKEX reported HK$1.98 billion in attributable shareholder earnings, up 11% year-on-year.

