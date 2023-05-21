Hong Kong Fax | Inheritance Thoughts in Li Ka-shing Family Wealth Fund- Viewpoint.com

view network The asset scale of Li Ka-shing family trust has added bricks and tiles.

According to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s equity disclosure data on May 19, Li Ka-shing and Li Zeju’s private company Silvery Ring Limited transferred more than 196 million H shares of Postal Savings Bank of China on May 16, accounting for about 0.98% of the issued share capital. According to sources, the transfer is an internal reorganization based on the Lee family’s wealth planning and arrangement.

If calculated based on the average stock price of Postal Savings Bank of HK$5.18 on that day, the market value of the injected shares exceeds HK$1 billion.

According to Guandian New Media, Li Ka-shing announced the specific plan of family trusts as early as 2012 in order to ensure the smooth transfer of his business empire and avoid infighting when his two sons separated. That is to say, as long as this “family property” is still there, the blood heirs of the Li Ka-shing family can enjoy the benefits of the family trust from generation to generation without any gaps.

In addition to breaking the “curse” of “wealth cannot last for three generations” in China, family trusts can also isolate many risks such as property disputes, marriage changes, and squandering from enterprises, making the inheritance of family wealth and enterprises more stable and safe. This is why more and more corporate controllers choose to set up family trusts.

Statistics show that after nearly ten years of development, the market size of domestic family trusts has reached nearly 500 billion yuan, and the market demand is still growing rapidly. As a result, the number of family offices that mainly help manage family trust matters has also surged. The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong predicted in March this year that at least 200 family offices would be attracted to Hong Kong by 2025.

It is foreseeable that more high-net-worth individuals will choose family trusts to inherit their wealth in the future, which will also greatly reduce the loss of wealth caused by internal friction.

Lee’s Wealth Distribution and Inheritance

In Hong Kong, where there are many “wealthy families”, fighting for family property is commonplace, and most of them are even more eye-catching than film and television dramas. The clever Li Chaoren used family trusts to avoid possible infighting in wealth inheritance.

According to past data, as early as 2012 at the Changhe shareholders meeting, Li Ka-shing clearly disclosed that his eldest son Li Zeju, who has worked with him for more than 30 years in the Changhe department, will serve as the chairman and take over the Changhe department’s business kingdom. Including Cheung Hutchison, Cheung Kong Real Estate, Cheung Kong Infrastructure, Power Industries and the industrial trusts within the department.

The second son, Li Zekai, the chairman of Telecom Yingke, who has been an independent entrepreneur, received cash support from his father to acquire other industries to develop his own business. Li Ka-shing revealed at the time that the amount of cash support was “multiple times the business assets you know.”

It is rumored that Li Ka-shing distributed the huge family wealth at that time, and it only took one day to sign an agreement and everything was done. The premise of simple operation is that he established a family trust fund early on.

It is said that Li Ka-shing’s family trust fund, Li Ka-Shing Unity Holdings Limited (LKS Unity for short), is currently one of the most famous family trust funds in Hong Kong and even in the world, and controls the shares of 22 listed companies in the Changhe Department.

Specifically, Li Ka-shing first gradually injected private property into the family trust fund, granted the property to two discretionary trusts and a real estate trust, and established a holding company as the basis for the entire family trust holding structure. The entire issued shares of the sub-trust and the REIT are owned by the holding company, and the entire issued share capital of the holding company is owned by Li Ka-shing, Li Tzar and Li Tse-kai each with 1/3.

When the property distribution plan was announced in 2012, 1/3 of the family trust held by Li Zekai was transferred to Li Zeju. After the completion, 1/3 of the equity was under Li Ka-shing, 2/3 of the equity was under Li Zeju, and Li Zekai completely withdrew.

Li Ka-shing revealed at that time that he assigned 40% of Changjiang and Hutchison shares and 22 listed companies with a market value of more than 850 billion Hong Kong dollars and listed assets of more than 290 billion Hong Kong dollars to his eldest son Li Zeju, and he will also manage the Changhe department in the future . The second son, Li Zekai, will receive financial support from Li Ka-shing for his business.

Some people also hailed Li Ka-shing’s arrangement this time as a model for family wealth inheritance.

According to public information, although Li Zeju and Li Zekai are only two years apart in age, there are big differences in personality, aspirations, life goals, and work style. Li Zeju is mature, prudent and responsible. At the same time, he cares about his father’s opinion of him, and is unwilling to live up to his father’s entrustment. Li Zekai, on the other hand, likes to take risks and pioneers, and started to expand his career early on.

The analysis pointed out that distributing the financial capital and industrial capital of the family business to the two sons with different inheritance personalities can avoid sibling rivalry and is also conducive to the diversified development of the family.

At the same time, the eldest son takes over the business and uses the family trust to allow blood heirs to enjoy the property benefits in the form of trust beneficiaries, which can ensure that the control right will not be lost due to the separation of the family.

It is not uncommon for Hong Kong wealthy families to vie for property, and the Li Ka-shing family trust must also prevent this from happening. Analysts pointed out: “In fact, it is to use the means of resource allocation to properly resolve the conflicts, disputes and even lawsuits that often occur in the process of family business inheritance before they evolve into unmanageable conflicts, and complete the peaceful separation of the family.”

According to the analysis, Li Ka-shing used the family trust to achieve “kill three birds with one stone”: when inheriting wealth through the family trust, the descendants only enjoy the right to benefit, and cannot divide the ownership. This ensures the integrity of the family wealth. Secondly, the distribution of income through the rules formulated by the family trust makes it easier to achieve fairness. Finally, after ensuring fair distribution, the family trust can protect the careers that children are good at.

Therefore, Li Ka-shing regards the family trust as the “third son” in his heart, saying that this wealth distribution can “make the business empire run normally, so that the two sons can have brothers to do.”

In another development, the trusts set up by Li Ka-shing are all irrevocable trusts, which means that once the family trust is established, as long as the assets are still there, the heirs can get income from generation to generation, breaking the situation of “wealth is not more than three generations”. Li’s father and son hold the family trust in their hands, which can also ensure the integrity of the family business and reasonable tax avoidance.

The rise of family trusts

In addition to the Li Ka-shing family trust, which is regarded as a classic case of property distribution, more and more high-net-worth individuals in the mainland are also establishing family trusts to achieve wealth inheritance, and thereby isolate the risk of personal and business involvement.

For example, in 2013, Logan Real Estate successfully completed the second-generation handover of the company through family trust. At that time, Ji Haipeng, chairman of Logan Real Estate, transferred 85% of the company’s shares to his daughter Ji Kaiting through a number of companies and family trusts, and at the same time declared that he had full authority to entrust Ji Haipeng to manage this part of the equity.

Through this level of design of family trust, Logan Real Estate can complete the inheritance of wealth while the original power holder can still effectively control the enterprise, which can not only guarantee the authority of the heir, but also help the heir and the enterprise to be escorted by the old head The next growth, to ensure the smooth transition of the old and new.

Another case can be seen from Longfor Real Estate. In 2012, the news of the divorce of the chairman of Longfor Real Estate came out, and the outside world once thought that the company would fall into equity competition, which would affect its development. The results showed that Longfor Real Estate easily resolved the impact of the marriage change on the listed company with the help of family trusts.

The reason is that Longfor Real Estate is not directly controlled by the chairman and his ex-husband, but by the family trusts established by them. Therefore, the family trust is regarded as an independent asset, which does not belong to the husband and wife in the event of divorce and does not need to be divided. Therefore, this matter does not involve equity changes and has no impact on the company’s operations.

In addition, the legal property in the family trust can also isolate bankruptcy claims, avoid debt recourse, avoid inheritance division and inheritance tax, etc. Perhaps it can be assumed that if Zheng Yonggang had set up a family trust for Shanshan in advance, there might not be a storm of property disputes.

Some analysts believe that family trusts are the best way to inherit family wealth at present, because family trusts have four functions: strict protection of family property security, flexible management of family wealth inheritance, strict confidentiality of personal information of assets, and enhancement of family company control.

With the increase of high-net-worth individuals, family trusts have also become popular in China.

Statistics show that since 2013, family trusts have experienced exactly 10 years of development in China. At present, the domestic family trust market has reached nearly 500 billion yuan, and the market demand is still growing rapidly.

The data as of September 2022 shows that the surviving scale of family trust business in my country at that time had reached 469.4 billion yuan, and there were about 24,000 surviving family trusts, a year-on-year increase of 51.61%.

For Hong Kong, which has been exposed to family trusts earlier and has a considerable number of high-net-worth individuals, the introduction of family offices that manage family trusts (also known as private institutions for wealthy families to manage wealth) has also been put on the agenda.

Xu Zhengyu, the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong, said in March this year that the government has prepared a series of policy measures to meet the needs of family wealth owners. A number of measures in the three aspects of “moving with emotion” will attract at least 200 family offices to settle in Hong Kong by 2025.

He mentioned that family offices hold many investment projects and may consider listing in Hong Kong in the future. Attracting family offices to Hong Kong can also benefit other financial services and economic sectors, such as accounting and professional consulting industries.

It is said that fighting the country is easy but defending the country is difficult. Family trust can be regarded as a way to solve this problem.