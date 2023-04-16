Hong Kong gives out the first batch of free air tickets to mainland tourists- Travel- China Gongwang

Original title: Hong Kong sends the first batch of free air tickets to mainland tourists

Beijing Youth DailyReporter Lin Lishuang

In March this year, the Hong Kong Airport Authority launched the “Flying World Award” air ticket gift plan, giving away 500,000 air tickets to passengers in major passenger markets. Channels are dispatched in stages. Yesterday, the “Flying World Awards” air ticket gift program was officially launched for the Chinese mainland market.

A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned from Fliggy that Hong Kong Airlines will cooperate with Fliggy to distribute free air tickets in the form of a “buy one get one free” campaign, and launch products with the theme of “one price, two people fly”. Starting from April 21, when consumers book Hong Kong Airlines air tickets from the mainland to Hong Kong on the Fliggy app, they can get another free ticket for the same itinerary if they choose and book a flight with the logo of “buy one get one free”. Round-trip airfare (taxes and fees apply). According to the rules of the event, the round-trip itinerary booked by consumers must be before October 26, and the date of the outbound and return trips must meet the requirements of staying in Hong Kong for 2-7 days.

Yesterday, Cathay Pacific also announced that it will fully cooperate with the “Flying World Awards” event and will give away more than 110,000 free air tickets, including more than 80,000 tickets departing from 14 cities in the Mainland to Hong Kong, and more than 27,000 tickets departing from Hong Kong to Hong Kong. Round-trip tickets to destinations in 26 countries help mainland tourists explore the charm of Hong Kong, embrace the world, and start a beautiful journey.

From April 17th to April 23rd, Cathay Pacific will take the lead in opening the first phase of lottery registration for flights departing from mainland China to Hong Kong, China. The second phase of lottery registration from Hong Kong, China to overseas will open from April 24th to April 30th. Participants can log in to the designated event page of Cathay Pacific within this time period, submit their name, email address, phone number and other information, and complete the registration, and they will have the opportunity to win free air tickets (registrations are not prioritized). After the lottery registration is over, the system will automatically screen the winners at a unified time, and notify the participants of the two stages by email on April 26 and May 3 respectively whether they have won the prize.

Among them, in the first stage of activities, 14 optional departure cities in mainland China include Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Wuhan, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Qingdao, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Wenzhou and Haikou.

The 26 optional overseas destinations in the second phase are: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia , Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan, South Korea, South Africa.

There are 7 days for each of the two stages of the above ticket delivery activities to register for the lucky draw, and the registration is not in any order.

The mainland is the most important source of tourists for Hong Kong, and tourists from the mainland are the driving force behind the rapid growth of passenger traffic at Hong Kong International Airport. Since Hong Kong’s comprehensive “customs clearance”, the demand for mainland tourists to travel to Hong Kong has exploded. According to Fliggy data, the number of air ticket bookings to Hong Kong in the past month has increased by more than 10 times compared with last year. Among them, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Beijing, Nanjing, Ningbo and other cities are popular tourist sources for Hong Kong tourists; including the Hong Kong Palace Museum, Ticket bookings for popular attractions such as Hong Kong M+ Museum and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort have increased by more than 30 times year-on-year.