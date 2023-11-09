Hong Kong Government Considers Promoting “Continuous Market Expansion” Plan

Hong Kong Government Studies Promoting “Continuous Market Expansion” in Stock Exchange

In an effort to promote continuous market expansion, the Hong Kong government is studying proposals to ensure the continuous operation of the stock market during severe weather conditions. Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hui Ching-yu, revealed this in a written reply to questions from members of the Legislative Council on November 8.

According to Hui Ching-yu, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be conducting a public consultation within the month of November regarding the proposed model and related arrangements for the continued operation of the stock market during severe weather. This move comes in response to the increasing popularity of electronic transactions and remote working, as well as the advancement of technology in the trading industry.

Xu Zhengyu, another prominent figure involved in the study, highlighted that the public consultation document will provide detailed information about trading and settlement arrangements, stock registration arrangements, banking services, payment arrangements, and other necessary cooperation. Zhengyu also emphasized that public opinions will be taken into consideration during this process.

The response to market development needs and the increasing popularity of electronic transactions and remote working have led to the decision to study ways to maintain trading during severe weather conditions. It is believed that relevant measures will not only respond to the demands of global investors but also promote the modernization of the local financial market infrastructure and the business upgrading of related financial services industries.

This move comes as the latest effort to modernize the stock exchange and financial industry in Hong Kong. It is expected that these proposed measures will further enhance the efficiency and attractiveness of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to both local and global investors.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange and financial regulatory agencies are optimistic about the potential benefits of these measures and are confident that they will aid in promoting the continued modernization of local financial market infrastructure.

Editor in charge: Chen Minqi

Share this: Facebook

X

