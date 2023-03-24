Hundreds of billions of Chinese assets pouring into Hong Kong?The banking world responded

When Silicon Valley Bank and Centennial Credit Suisse exploded one after another, various rumors continued in the market. Recently, it was reported that hundreds of billions of European and American funds were evacuated from the United States and Switzerland, and mainly flowed into Hong Kong, Singapore and other places.

A number of media in mainland China have recently quoted online news that the collapse of a bank in Silicon Valley and the thunderstorm incident at Credit Suisse led to the relocation of Chinese assets. According to sources, within one month, Chinese assets transferred out of US$76 billion and US$165 billion from the United States and Switzerland, totaling nearly two trillion Hong Kong dollars, and Hong Kong and Singapore are the most ideal deposit places.

The news also provided factual examples, saying that due to the increase in customer demand, 3 branches of HSBC Bank began to operate on a trial basis for 7 days to provide maximum convenience for all customers.

However, according to China Business News, two account managers from Hong Kong’s Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC told reporters on the 22nd: “I don’t feel too much for now.”

The interviewed foreign bankers and industry experts pointed out that the short-term HIBOR (Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate) has skyrocketed, indicating that inter-bank money is tight, not abundant funds, and whether the influx of European and American deposits remains to be supported by data.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority responded to inquiries from the Mainland Securities Times, saying that as an international financial center, Hong Kong often handles capital inflows and outflows arising from different commercial activities. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will maintain close contact with the financial industry and other stakeholders to promote the sustainable development of Hong Kong’s financial market .

The Daily Economic News, which is also a mainland media, said that it learned from HSBC that the three branches of HSBC tried out special business arrangements on Saturdays and Sundays in order to cope with the rising demand for services after comprehensive customs clearance.

The news also caused heated discussions on the Internet.

Some netizens analyzed that European and American banks moved funds to Hong Kong and Singapore. This news is only popular in mainland China (simplified Chinese circle). There is no such news in Hong Kong, and there is no such news in the English-speaking world. And the source of the news is not an authoritative source of information. Based on this, there should be a preliminary judgment on whether the news is true or false.

Some netizens pointed out that if there is such a large capital flow, let alone the flow, as long as there are signs, professional financial media in Europe and the United States have already reported it. How could it be disclosed by Chinese Internet bloggers? What’s more, given the current environment and atmosphere in Hong Kong, a large amount of wealth is stored in Switzerland and the Chinese in the United States. If they really want to transfer their property, will they list today’s Hong Kong as the first choice for transfer?

The work “No Rioters” (No Rioters) by American digital artist Patrick Amadon was recently exhibited on a large screen outside the SOGO shopping mall in Causeway Bay. However, Patrick Amadon posted on social platforms on the 23rd that the work was removed from the shelves after being pressured by the Hong Kong government.

Patrick Amadon’s “No Rioters” is one of the recent works exhibited in Art Innovation Gallery “Sound of Pixels”.

According to the video uploaded by Patrick Amadon on his Twitter account, the work has a red background, a closed-circuit television lens constantly swinging from side to side, and the words “No rioters” (no rioters), “Tyranny” (tyranny), “special channel” written on the wall. Toilet” and some phone numbers. The animation flickers occasionally, displaying large amounts of computer-programmed text for fractions of a second.

Patrick Amadon introduced that he hid the names, ages and other information of the anti-extradition activists in it.

A few days ago, the pro-communist media “Tagong Wenhui” reported that “No Rioters” was suspected of using art works to support the “black violence” incident in Hong Kong, and it even flashed “Dai Yaoting”, “Shao Jiazhen”, “Li Yongda”, “Huang Haoming” and other democrats person’s first name.

Patrick responded by saying, “According to the pro-Beijing media, I support pro-rioters, which is correct (This is correct)”.

Patrick Amadon said in an interview with the Hong Kong media “Hong Kong Free Press” that he hopes to express his support for Hong Kong people through his works. He didn’t want those who sacrificed for principle to be forgotten, and thought it was a good opportunity to remind everyone of what Hong Kong has become, and the many tragedies that have been overlooked. He also revealed that he is not currently in Hong Kong, so he is not worried about legal risks.

The organizer, Art Innovation Gallery, responded to media inquiries and said, “Every artist can express their information as they wish.” It also pointed out that the deletion of works was SOGO’s decision. It was not known whether the incident “involved government intervention”, but admitted that Patrick Amadon’s works were removed. Except “because it contains a political message”.

In the disbanded branch association, five former members of the Standing Committee were accused of failing to hand over information as required by the National Security Department of the police. Three of them denied the crime of “failing to provide information in accordance with the notification requirements” and were sentenced to 4.5 months in prison earlier. The three refused to accept it and recently appealed the conviction and sentence.

There are 5 defendants in this case, namely: Chow Hing Tong (36 years old, barrister), Deng Yuejun (53 years old, unemployed), Liang Jinwei (36 years old, Kwai Tsing District Councilor), Chen Duowei (57 years old, truck driver) and Xu Hanguang (72 years old, retired). They were accused of failing to comply with the police notice on September 8, 2009, and handing over the internal information of the stake association.

Among them, Zou Xingtong, Deng Yuejun and Xu Hanguang pleaded not guilty, but were convicted on March 4th of “failing to provide information in accordance with the notification requirements” and sentenced to 4.5 months in prison on March 11th. While Deng and Xu were released on bail with the original conditions, Zou Xingtong needs to be remanded in custody because of his involvement in another national security law case.

The trio appealed their convictions and sentences on Tuesday (March 21). According to information from the Judiciary, the case has not yet had a hearing date.

On August 25, 2021, the National Security Department of the police sent a letter to the Stake Association in accordance with the National Security Law, calling the Stake Association a “foreign agent” and requesting to hand over internal information. Members of the Standing Committee of the Stake Association then went to the Wanchai Police Headquarters to deliver a letter to the police, expressing their refusal. In September of the same year, the National Security Department of the police successively arrested five members of the Standing Committee of the Alliance.

It is understood that Liang Jinwei and Chen Duowei pleaded guilty to the charges earlier and were each sentenced to 3 months in prison. They have now been released from prison after serving their sentences.

The first whistleblower to receive a bounty: Netizens approve of “Cultural Revolution is coming”

The Hong Kong police recently announced that the “anti-terrorism” reporting hotline established in June last year has received more than 14,500 reports so far.

The latest issue of Police’s publication “Offensive” was published on the 22nd, stating that the “Anti-Terrorism Reporting Hotline” was launched in June last year. As of the 12th of this month, more than 14,500 messages have been received. Many of the contents have been helpful in the investigation of terrorism-related and violent incidents, and some reports have been referred and successfully assisted in the detection of cases and the arrest of those involved.

The publication also stated that the task force launched an anti-terrorism bounty at the same time to encourage citizens to report and provide clues related to crimes. A professional driver reported a suspected bomb threat case and helped the police arrest relevant persons involved in the case, becoming the first reporter to receive a reward.

Some netizens ridiculed, “Hong Kong’s emerging industries are full of backs (talking behind their backs, selling out).”

Some netizens also pointed out that the authorities “brought the culture of ‘reporting each other’ during the Cultural Revolution to Hong Kong, and in the future Hong Kong will become China during the Cultural Revolution, and people will panic.”

Shi Jianyu, an associate researcher at the Institute of National Security of the National Defense Security Research Institute in Taiwan, has taught courses on “terrorism” issues at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Zhu Hai College. He told Free Asia on the 23rd that the police received more than 10,000 reporting hotlines, but only issued rewards to individual people, which means that most of the other reporting information is false.

Shi Jianyu further pointed out that so far, the Hong Kong police have no clear information on “anti-terrorism” and “terrorism”, but they encourage reporting and pay rewards for whistleblowers. The reality of nationwide surveillance and political cleansing is no different from Beijing’s “Chaoyang aunt” who man-to-man.

Shi Jianyu is worried that the streets of Hong Kong will be filled with surveillance cameras in the future.

Editor in charge: Lin Li